Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: the floor, TOMY Games

FOX's The Floor Has Been Given Its Own Board Game

For those who enjoy The Floor on FOX, you can now play against your friends in a new board game version of the popular game show

Article Summary FOX's The Floor now has an official board game from TOMY Games, bringing the game show's timed category duels home.

The Floor board game has players race the clock, win challenges, and take over more squares to control the board.

Categories in The Floor board game include sports, animals, movies, books, and more for 2-10 players ages 10 and up.

The Floor board game costs $25 and is available now through TOMY's website, as well as Amazon and Target.

TOMY Games has created a new tabletop title based on the popular FOX game show, The Floor. Now you can take the challenge yourself, only this time against your friends and family, as you'll race against the clock and expand your territory and ultimately conquer it all. You'll do so by winning challenges, which will help you conquer more squares, and ultimately try to dominate as many squares as you can. We have more details below, as the game is available for $25 on their website, Amazon, and Target.

Can You Survive The Floor Board Game?

Bring home the excitement of the world-famous TV show The Floor! This fast-paced board game puts knowledge, speed, and strategy at the center of every round. Think you can play faster than the contestants on TV? Then get ready to conquer The Floor. Whether you're a sports fan or an animal lover, or you know a lot about movies or exotic birds, this competitive strategy game has something for everyone. To face off in a category challenge, turn over one of your letter cards and race to name something—anything—that starts with that letter and fits within the category. Then quick! Hit the timer to switch the guessing over to your opponent.

No need to download another app; the game's timer is a simple web-based tool you open on your phone. It lets each player start and stop the clock themselves with ease. Just like on the TV show, the goal is to have your opponent run out of time first and take over the most squares on the floor! Perfect as a party game or for family game nights, this letter-and-category game blends quick thinking with cunning strategy for the ultimate test of knowledge and nerves.

Fast Paced: Players compete to dominate the board by conquering their rival's squares in nerve-wracking timed duels!

Category Cards: With sports, animals, movies, books, and plenty more, there's something for everyone, from 2-10 players ages 10 and up

Beat the Clock: A simple web-page tool lets each player easily start and stop the challenge clock themselves – no app to download

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