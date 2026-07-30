Posted in: Card Games, Conventions, Events, Games, Gen Con, Spin Master Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Friday the 13th, Hellbreak, Jason Voorhees, Universal Products & Experiences

Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees Announced For Hellbreak TCG

Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees is being added to the Hellbreak TCG, as players can try the game out at Gen Con 2026 this weekend.

Article Summary Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees joins Hellbreak TCG, bringing the iconic slasher into Ghost Galaxy’s horror card game.

Gen Con 2026 revealed multiple Jason Voorhees cards, pulling from different eras of the Friday the 13th franchise.

Spin Master says Jason’s arrival is a major milestone as Hellbreak TCG expands its roster of legendary horror icons.

Hellbreak TCG launches in Fall 2026 with Jason, Dracula, Jaws, and more in fast head-to-head monster battles.

Spin Master Games and Ghost Galaxy revealed at Gen Con 2026 thatJason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise will be added to the Hellbreak TCG. Jason joins the growing number of monsters that have already been announced for the game, which includes Dracula and some of the Universal Monsters. Which is fitting since the teams are working with Universal Products & Experiences. As you can see from the cards that were revealed today, they are using a few different versions of Jason that span across his history, and we're betting there will end up being special cards with variant art somewhere down the line. We have more details below as the game is on display at Gen Con this weekend, from July 30 to August 2 at Booth #2727, where attendees can try out the game.

Jason Voorhees Makes His Mark Once Again

For horror fans, Jason needs no introduction. The hockey-masked slasher has spent decades terrorizing Camp Crystal Lake and cementing his place as one of the most recognizable figures in the genre. Soon, players will be able to unleash him in strategic battles against a lineup of monsters from across film and entertainment. The addition marks another major horror franchise joining Hellbreak's expanding universe, bringing one of the most feared names to the tabletop.

"From the start, Hellbreak was built to bring together the icons that define the genre, and it simply wouldn't feel complete without Jason," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "His addition to the first set marks a major milestone for the game and for fans who have been waiting to see these legends collide."

"Unleashing Jason to battle horror legends in fast and bloody tabletop fights is a first-of-its-kind moment for the franchise," said Horror, Inc. Executive Vice President Robbie Barsamian. "Hellbreak lets fans choose from Friday the 13: The Game and Jason Universe favorites to go head-to-head with opponents."

About Hellbreak TCG

The Hellbreak trading card game will feature icons of evil, compelling settings, and thrilling storylines. Developed in collaboration with Ghost Galaxy, Hellbreak is a head-to-head game that plunges players into the heart of horror. To begin, each player selects a fearsome monster to lead their deck. Over a series of rounds, players build up resources, marshal their minions, and launch devastating attacks. The first player to kill the opposing monster wins!

The game features all-new, 100% custom illustrated art by more than 43 artists in set one and blends strategic deckbuilding and scenario-driven gameplay to create a highly replayable experience. The first set will be available in Fall 2026, featuring unveiled characters and creatures, including Universal Pictures' Dracula, The Bride of Frankenstein, and Steven Spielberg's Jaws. Additional terror icons for the first set will be revealed over the coming months.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!