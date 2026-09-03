Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney

Frontier Developments Announces New Game Partnership With Disney

Frontier Developments revealed that they have formed a new partnership with Disney to make a video game based on their collection of IPs.

Article Summary Frontier Developments has partnered with Disney to develop and publish a brand-new video game based on Disney IPs.

Disney and Frontier shared only a brief announcement, with no confirmed genre, characters, setting, or release window yet.

Given Frontier’s Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo history, a Disney theme park management game looks like a strong bet.

Frontier says the Disney game will be self-funded and built on its creative management simulation expertise.

Frontier Developments revealed that it has formed a new partnership with Disney to develop an all-new video game featuring the company's library. According to the very brief announcement, the company has "entered into an agreement with Disney to develop and publish a new game which will draw on Disney's iconic portfolio of IPs." That's about all there is to it aside from a few minor details we have for you below.

Because this is so early, there's no indication of which direction they might go, what kind of game they're making, or which characters they'll be working with. Considering everything under the Disney umbrella, and the company's past experience in game development, we're going to take a wild guess that they're probably making a Disney-centric theme park game. This is the company that makes multiple titles based on designing your own park or zoo, so why would they suddenly make any other kind of video game? We'll see what happens in the months to come, but we're betting that will be the product.

Frontier Developments To Make a New Video Game With Disney

The game will be fully funded by Frontier and will build upon the Company's extensive experience and proven capabilities as a leader in the Creative Management Simulation (CMS) genre, which includes the genre-leading Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, and Jurassic World Evolution franchises, as well as an unannounced Planet game currently in development.

"We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Disney, which further reinforces our clearly defined strategy of developing and nurturing world-class creative management simulation game franchises," said Jo Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Developments. "Our mission with this game is to connect a passionate creative community of players with one of the world's most iconic and beloved brands, and I can't wait to see what our talented teams will create with this amazing opportunity."

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