Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Frosthaven, Snapshot Games

Frosthaven Officially Confirmed For October 15 Release

After being in Early Access for over a year, Frosthaven will finally release Version 1.0 for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 15

Article Summary Frosthaven officially exits Early Access on October 15, launching Version 1.0 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The full Frosthaven story campaign arrives at launch, including the final chapter and all 17 playable heroes.

New tutorials, UX upgrades, House Rules, and a standalone demo make Frosthaven more welcoming for newcomers.

Enhanced co-op, hero unlock videos, a new opening cinematic, and a full Codex expand the Frosthaven experience.

Arc Games and Snapshot Games confirmed this week that Frosthaven will finally leave Early Access this year, with a PC release on October 15. The team has been developing this expanded version of the tabletop game for a few years now, with it in EA for over a year while they made updates. But now, Version 1.0 is headed to Steam and the Epic Games Store, with a number of new additions and improvements to the title. We have more details from the team below about the full title while we wait out the next few months.

Frosthaven

An evolution of the Frosthaven board game experience, the dark fantasy tactical RPG serves as a spiritual successor to Gloomhaven and is developed by Snapshot Games. Players can expect deep mechanics and challenging yet immensely satisfying gameplay both in Single Player and Co-Op Online Multiplayer. Seasoned veterans of the original board game or Gloomhaven will feel right at home venturing into the unforgiving and treacherous northern frontier of Frosthaven. Newcomers can start their first adventure with difficulty modes tailored to their skill level.

Improved UX and quality-of-life features will ensure all players can enjoy their experience. The brand-new character classes, each featuring unique playstyles and abilities, makes it so that every decision matters. Players must balance risk and reward, working towards the best synergies between the classes comprising their party. Carefully managing resources is paramount to progress through a gripping campaign, set in a vast world filled with menacing enemies and diverse environments.

Complete Story Campaign – Experience the full Frosthaven campaign from the tabletop board game, including the climactic final chapter.

Improved Onboarding – Learn Frosthaven's complex systems and mechanics with greater ease through the digital-only "Road to Frosthaven" introduction, tutorial, and UI displays.

All 17 Playable Heroes – Build your party from Frosthaven's complete roster of heroes, with the final hero joining the game at launch.

Standalone Game Demo – New adventurers can try Frosthaven before purchase through a standalone demo experience through the Road to Frosthaven campaign.

Enhanced Co-op Play – Team up with friends through improved multiplayer systems and networking enhancements.

House Rules – Tailor playthroughs with customizable House Rules, allowing players to adjust gameplay to suit their preferred playstyle.

Opening Cinematic – Begin the journey into Frosthaven with a brand-new cinematic introduction that sets the stage for the challenges ahead in the Frozen North.

Hero Unlock Videos – Celebrate each new hero discovery with dedicated unlockable videos that introduce each hero and unique playstyle.

Fully Implemented Codex – Explore Frosthaven's lore, characters, creatures, biomes, and more through a comprehensive in-game Codex. No note-taking required!

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