Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2: The Surge Officially Launches on December 14

Frostpunk 2: The Surge, the third official expansion for the society survival game, will officially arrive for PC (Steam) on December 14

Article Summary Frostpunk 2: The Surge launches December 14 on PC and consoles as the third official expansion for 11 Bit Studios' sequel.

The new Frostpunk 2 DLC adds a story-driven scenario set in the frozen remnants of the United States with branching choices.

Players will uncover a powerful new resource, push city automation forward, and battle factions over how it should be used.

The Surge also lets you explore caves and ruins and harness whiteouts with storm-driven technology for survival gains.

11 Bit Studios has revealed the next major content update for Frostpunk 2: the third official DLC, The Surge, is coming next month. The focus of this DLC will be on exploring what's left of the United States in this heavily frozen tundra of a world, giving you a new major story scenario with branching choices that will affect many of the ways you operate moving forward. We have more details and the trailer here, as it will be released on December 14.

Experience What Remains Of The United States in The Surge

After a journey through the frozen remnants of the USA, your people reach a mysterious valley, driven by rumors of a marvel left behind by history's greatest mind: a relic capable of reshaping the world itself. There, they search for answers buried deep in the ice. You have conducted them tirelessly for years, and they will need your guiding hand for one last step. A brand-new resource can elevate your city toward unprecedented prosperity. But factions squabble over its use, and the valley's mysteries do not yield easily.

A Brand-New Scenario: Experience a highly story-driven campaign set in a brand-new region far beyond previous borders.

Revolutionary Power: Introduce a resource capable of elevating city automation to unprecedented levels.

Utilize the Storm: Harness nature's wrath by deploying specialized storm-driven technology, converting catastrophic whiteouts into harvested and stored resources.

Explore the New: Venture into caves and ruins. Uncover hidden treasures. Face the mysteries of the valley.

About Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level. In Frostpunk, our biggest enemy was nature, but now it's human nature. You are tasked with managing factions and large city districts, each with its own endless needs and demands. The struggle for survival is no longer what binds your society. As factional power rises, it falls to you, the city's Steward, to mediate between competing interests and steer your city toward stability.

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