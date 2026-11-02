Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cybernetic Walrus, Rip It! Card Collector

Fulfill Your TCG Dreams With Rip It! Card Collector

Become the ultimate TCG collector as the game Rip It! Card Collector has you collecting and upgrading to get the perfect set.

Article Summary Rip It! Card Collector is now on Steam, letting TCG fans chase a full set of 1,809 hand-drawn cards.

Open endless packs, keep one of each card, and sell duplicates to fund more pulls and complete your binder.

Earn XP and Gadget Points to upgrade your Rip Rig, automate sorting, and speed up your card collecting grind.

Rip It! mixes relaxing incremental gameplay with rare foils, metallics, promos, and a Black Market for missing cards.

Developer and publisher Cybernetic Walrus has officially released a game suited for a TCG player with Rip It! Card Collector. The game literally has you playing as a card collector who is aiming to get every single one for their collection, but as we know, it's never that easy. Save one of each, collect rarities, sell the others to buy more cards, upgrade your personal gear and collecting strategies, and more. You can read more about the game below, as it's officially been released for PC via Steam.

Rip It! Card Collector Brings Card Collecting to a New Level

Tear open pack after pack of virtual cards from the comfort of your desk as you bid to bring your bulging binder to completion with 1,809 hand-drawn collectibles. Become the ultimate collector in Rip It! Card Collector by sorting your cardboard delights, slotting them into place, and selling your dupes for maximum moolah. After cashing in, invest your profits in a retro-futuristic workstation that will turn your humble hand-cranked operation into fully automated awesomeness.

All manner of weird and wonderful gadgets are available to buy with Gadget Points, unlocking upgrades such as the ability to load entire cases into your Rip Rig and watch as cards cascade from its mechanical mouth, ready for you to sort. With no timers, you can collect at your leisure as you hunt down ultra-rare editions, foils, and metallics. Looking for that one elusive card you can't quite track down? Head to the Black Market and check out what's on offer to complete your collection.

A Card Collector's Dream: Open a never-ending supply of packs, sort your hits, and sell your duplicates for profit. Fill your binder with over 1,800 hand-drawn cards, ranging from standard pulls to elusive variants and special promos.

Open a never-ending supply of packs, sort your hits, and sell your duplicates for profit. Fill your binder with over 1,800 hand-drawn cards, ranging from standard pulls to elusive variants and special promos. Power Up Your Pack-Processing Operation: Earn XP and Gadget Points by slotting cards into the pages of your binder. Spend your Gadget Points on wacky upgrades for your workstation that optimize your operation and allow you to process pack pulls faster than ever.

Earn XP and Gadget Points by slotting cards into the pages of your binder. Spend your Gadget Points on wacky upgrades for your workstation that optimize your operation and allow you to process pack pulls faster than ever. A Relaxing and Satisfying Incremental Experience: Progress at your own pace, with no pressure or rush. Take your time admiring the gorgeous card art and tuning in to the grooves of your retro radio. Hand-slot cards one by one for a satisfying, tactile experience, or fully upgrade your workstation and let the machine do all the work.

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