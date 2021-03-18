Full Charge Up 2021 Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Charge Up event is now live in Pokémon GO, and one of the main features of this Electric-themed event is the introduction of a new Legendary Pokémon and a new Mega: Therian Forme Thundurus and Mega Manectric. They aren't the only Electric-type species featured in raids, though. Let's get into the event's full raid rotation, which will last until the end of Charge Up on Monday, March 22nd, 2021 at 8 PM local time.

The full Charge Up raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Blitzle

Klink – Shiny available, boosted rate

Shinx – Shiny available, boosted rate

Tynamo

Voltorb – Shiny available, standard rate

Klink and Shinx are good bets here. They both have the "raid/egg only" Shiny rate, which is highly boosted compared to the "full odds" rate that Silph researchers have now determined to be approximately one in 500. Essentially, if you're looking for a Shiny chance in raids, taking a stab at Voltorb means the odds are stacked way against you. For Klink and Shinx, you have a much better shot.

Tier Three

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Raichu – Shiny available, boosted rate

Ampharos – Shiny available, rate of approximately one in 60

Magneton

Same with Alolan Raichu. Quite a bit boosted. Then, we have Ampharos, which is a worthy raid on its own even discounting the Shiny chance. As a third-stage evolution, catching Ampharos with a Pinap Berry will offer 20 Mareep Candy. On the Shiny front, the unlocking of Ampharos's Mega form in the game has made all Ampharos encounters Shiny-capable.

Tier Five

Therian Forme Thundurus

Don't miss our full Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Guide to take on this Legendary in Pokémon GO.

Mega Raids

Abomasnow – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Manectric – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Manectric is the new Mega Raid feature in Pokémon GO. Remember that tomorrow is the first-ever Mega Raid Hour, so you'll have a good chance to get after this one.