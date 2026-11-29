Posted in: Angry Birds, Games, Mobile Games, Rovio | Tagged: angry birds 2, The Angry Birds Movie 3

Fuzzy From The Angry Birds Movie 3 Added As a Playable Character

Angry Birds 2 has been given a crossover as the spider Fuzzy from The Angry Birds Movie 3 has been added as a playable character.

Article Summary Angry Birds 2 adds Fuzzy from The Angry Birds Movie 3 as a playable character ahead of the film’s December 23 release.

Fuzzy brings web-shooting abilities to Angry Birds 2, letting players pull down pig structures with sticky attacks.

Rovio is using the Angry Birds 2 crossover to preview Fuzzy, a new spider character from The Angry Birds Movie 3.

Angry Birds 2 is also running an ASPCA charity event through December 17, with community goals tied to a $20,000 donation.

Rovio has decided to do a bit of a crossover in Angry Birds 2, as the character Fuzzy from The Angry Birds Movie 3 has been added to the game as a playable character. With the film coming out on December 23, the team decided to give fans a sneak peek at what kind of character is coming to the movie, as the spider adds a new sticky-webbing element to the game to help you bring the pigs and their obnoxious structures down. Along with the new character additions, the team is running an in-game event to mark the occasion to benefit the ASPCA.

Fuzzy Joins The Angry Birds 2 Roster

Not usually a spider fan? Fuzzy might just change that! He's got some seriously fun tricks up his eight little sleeves, including the ability to shoot webs and pull down structures, giving players a whole new way to take on those Bad Piggies. And what's better than welcoming a new, adopted member to the flock? Helping other animals find a family, too! To celebrate Fuzzy's arrival, Rovio is teaming up with the ASPCA for a special in-game charity event, running through December 17. As players collect Fuzzy feathers and unlock the new character, the community will work together to reach milestones that contribute toward a $20,000 donation to the ASPCA. Inspired by the themes of adopted and extended family, the collaboration gives players a chance to come together for a good cause and help animals in need.

"One of the best things about the Angry Birds universe is the opportunity to bring its characters to life across our games, films and experiences," said David Trammell, Executive Producer and Game Lead for Angry Birds 2. "With Fuzzy, we're introducing players to a new character from The Angry Birds Movie 3, while giving them an entirely new set of abilities to experiment with. He may not be a bird, but he's bringing his own unique personality and some impressive web-slinging skills that are sure to stick with players!"

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