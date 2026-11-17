Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: g.i. joe, Supremacy: World War 3

G.I. Joe Announced For New Crossover in Supremacy: World War 3

Supremacy: World War 3 is getting a special crossover event, as the characters and more from G.I. Joe are coming to the game.

Article Summary G.I. Joe is joining Supremacy: World War 3 in a new crossover event from Twin Harbour Interactive and Hasbro.

The G.I. Joe collaboration will add franchise characters, though the full roster and in-game content remain unannounced.

Supremacy: World War 3 has topped 39 million users, with the crossover aimed at longtime G.I. Joe and strategy fans.

Twin Harbour calls G.I. Joe its first IP crossover, with more details on the event and release timing still to come.

Twin Harbour Interactive has partnered with Hasbro to bring an American fighting force to Supremacy: World War 3, as G.I. Joe is coming in for a new crossover event. The details were not entirely clear about what would be coming beyond the idea that we'll see a series of characters from the franchise added to the game. Who they are and in what capacity, we don't know. But with any luck, we'll get some classic characters in there along with some vehicles from the toy line, since we know marketing was somewhere in the other half of the battle. No word yet either on when they will arrive, as those details will come at a later date.

YO JOE! G.I. Joe is Coming to Supremacy: World War 3

Now in its tenth year, Supremacy: World War 3 counts over 39 million registered users and more than 500,000 active players every month. It is a long-term multiplayer strategy game set in a persistent modern war, where players command nations through diplomacy, armies, and strategy. The collaboration brings together two brands with a shared connection to strategy, action, and global conflict. Many of today's Supremacy: World War 3 players grew up collecting G.I. Joe figures, and the new season brings those familiar characters into a gaming experience for a new generation of fans.

"G.I. Joe taught generations that … KNOWING IS HALF THE BATTLE. Our players have spent a decade mastering the other half. Today, G.I. Joe joins the fight in Supremacy: World War 3," said Julian Werner, VP Publishing at Twin Harbour Interactive. "This is our first IP collaboration, and it shows how we keep a game growing after ten years: with brands our players already love."

"G.I. Joe has entertained and inspired fans with memorable characters, storytelling and spirit of adventure," said Claire Hunter Gregson, Director – Mobile & Casino at Hasbro. "We're excited to work with Twin Harbour Interactive to bring the G.I. Joe universe into Supremacy: World War 3, giving players a new way to engage with the brand and introducing its legacy to a new audience of strategy gamers."

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