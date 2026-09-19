Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gachiakuta, Gachiakuta: Breakout

Gachiakuta: Breakout Drops New Trailer During Tokyo Game Show 2026

A brand-new trailer for Gachiakuta: Breakout was released during Tokyo Game Show 2026, showing off more of the survival action RPG.

Article Summary Gachiakuta: Breakout debuted a new Tokyo Game Show 2026 trailer, revealing more of its survival action RPG gameplay.

The latest Gachiakuta: Breakout footage shows first-look combat, key mechanics, enemy encounters, and boss fight action.

Rudo, Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo are spotlighted in battle, including a major clash against the powerful boss Jabber.

Com2uS says Gachiakuta: Breakout brings the anime’s world to life in 3D, with launch currently expected in 2027.

Com2uS came to Tokyo Game Show 2026 with a new trailer for Gachiakuta: Breakout, giving us an expanded look at the game. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a new survival action RPG based on the anime Gachiakuta. The trailer shows off the combat for the first time and how many of the game's mechanics will roll, along with our first look at the enemies you'll battle, and our first glimpse into how Rudo, Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo all play against one of the big bosses: Jabber. Enjoy the trailer above, as it's looking like the game won't arrive until 2027.

Experience Gachiakuta: Breakout With Its First Gameplay Trailer

Rudo, a boy surviving in the slums by scavenging through the trash, faces constant discrimination. One day, he is falsely accused of a crime he did not commit and cast down into the Pit, a place feared by all. There, he encounters the cleaner Enjin and uncovers the truth behind the world. Rudo awakens his power—the ability to draw out the soul of discarded objects and manifest their value as a weapon. Rudo's journey to change the world begins now.

Gachiakuta: Breakout is a real-time action RPG that fully recreates the world of the hit Japanese anime IP Gachiakuta in full 3D. Originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine and later adapted into an anime, the anime's unique atmosphere and worldview have been reinterpreted through the game's own stylish action. Experience the world of the cleaners, trash beasts, and the Pit (Ground) brought to life with high-quality cel-shaded graphics. While faithfully following the anime, the game delivers a new layer of emotion through exclusive direction and dynamic action sequences.

The polluted zone and No Man's Land of the Pit are filled with dangerous trash beasts, outlaws, and discarded objects. Enter hazardous areas and defeat your enemies. Secure valuable objects and return safely to headquarters. The experience gained in battle, and the objects you collect, contribute to character growth and expanded combat styles. Survive the relentless speed and constant tension. Use the objects acquired through missions to customize and develop the Cleaners Headquarters. Expand the base to unlock new features and establish a safe stronghold against the threats of outlaws.

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