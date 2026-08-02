Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galactic Civilizations IV, Stardock Entertainment

Galactic Civilizations IV Launches Federations & Empires Expansion

Galactic Civilizations IV dropped a brand-new update, Version 4.0, alongside the new Federations & Empires expansion.

Article Summary Galactic Civilizations IV launches the Federations & Empires expansion alongside the free Version 4.0 update.

Federations & Empires adds four advanced governments: Oligarchy, Technocracy, Empire, and Federation.

New political parties, elections, coups, revolutions, and secession crises reshape Galactic Civilizations IV strategy.

Galactic Civilizations IV Version 4.0 adds a map editor, custom maps, institutions, UI upgrades, and smarter AI.

Stardock Entertainment dropped both a new update and a new expansion for Galactic Civilizations IV, as players can dive into Federations & Empires. First off, the expansion brings all forms of government to the game as a new wrinkle in the fabric of how you'll play the game. Meanwhile, the new 4.0 Update will add some new features to the title, along with a series of improvements. We have detauls for both below as the content is available now.

Galactic Civilizations IV Expands The Options With Federations & Empires

Players now have five distinct ways to govern a civilization in Galactic Civilizations IV: the free Colonial Charter included in Version 4.0, and four new advanced governments introduced in the expansion.

Colonial Charter : the starting government. Light-touch, flexible, and approachable for existing players and included for free in v4.0.

: the starting government. Light-touch, flexible, and approachable for existing players and included for free in v4.0. Oligarchy : three Councilors split power across Commerce, Industry, and Governance. Market forces shape the destiny of the civilization, and the player focuses on investments, equities and political favors.

: three Councilors split power across Commerce, Industry, and Governance. Market forces shape the destiny of the civilization, and the player focuses on investments, equities and political favors. Technocracy : a continuous Optimization Grid replaces policies. Run simulations to preview outcomes. Players construct massive Optimizers to send to their worlds who execute the player's instructions.

: a continuous Optimization Grid replaces policies. Run simulations to preview outcomes. Players construct massive Optimizers to send to their worlds who execute the player's instructions. Empire : Imperial Decrees that scale with the size of your domain. Vassal management, rebellions, and a general focus on extracting as much as possible from vassals to empower the homeworld.

: Imperial Decrees that scale with the size of your domain. Vassal management, rebellions, and a general focus on extracting as much as possible from vassals to empower the homeworld. Federation: the apex civilian government. Players must build consensus with their worlds, with the reward being partner worlds that are greater than the sum of their parts.

Federations & Empires introduces four Political parties: Militarists, Progressives, Traditionalists, and Industrialists, whose influence rises and falls based on what is actually happening in your empire. Parties make demands, form coalitions, and put pressure on which policies you can pass. Elections, coups, popular revolutions, and secession crises are driven by game state, not random rolls. Run an Empire badly enough and the people rise up. Let your military faction grow too strong during an unpopular war, and your general may seize power. The player always has a meaningful choice in the resolution.

Free 4.0 Update

Every Galactic Civilizations IV owner receives Version 4.0 at no cost. That update is also where the Colonial Charter ships, alongside the following.

Map Editor: Players can place stars, clusters, anomalies, and home worlds by hand and save the result as a reusable map.

Players can place stars, clusters, anomalies, and home worlds by hand and save the result as a reusable map. Custom Maps: Players can start a game on any hand-built galaxy instead of a random one. They can also trade maps with the community!

Players can start a game on any hand-built galaxy instead of a random one. They can also trade maps with the community! Turn Notifications: Everything that needs attention each turn now surfaces directly on the main screen.

Everything that needs attention each turn now surfaces directly on the main screen. Mini Map: A whole-galaxy overview is always available in the sidebar.

A whole-galaxy overview is always available in the sidebar. Institutions: Leaders can be assigned to run Institutions that boost a civilization's science, manufacturing, military, and more.

Leaders can be assigned to run Institutions that boost a civilization's science, manufacturing, military, and more. Diplomacy & Trade: The deal-making screen has been redesigned so players can assemble and read multi-item trades at a glance.

The deal-making screen has been redesigned so players can assemble and read multi-item trades at a glance. AI Improvements: Opponents are smarter across exploration, warfare, diplomacy, and government play.

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