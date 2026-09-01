Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MSCHF, Secret Lair

Gallery: Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair x MSCHF Visual Treatments

Adding onto our previous post about Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set, this gallery shows the other treatments.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set expands with Photocopy Negative and Color Banding treatments.

The 121-card Magic: The Gathering release blends public domain art, MSCHF photography, and photocopied design.

Each Zeta Booster includes seven randomized Magic: The Gathering cards, from commons to rares and mythics.

Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set launches September 2, 2026 at 9 a.m. PT for $19.92 via the Chaos Vault.

As we previously wrote about today, Wizards of the Coast has launched an ambitious new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair set, as they have partnered with MSCHF to release The Zeta Set. You can read the full article, which includes a look at the primary Photocopy set of cards. This post, however, is showing off the other two versions: Photocopy Negative and Color Banding. Enjoy checking them out! (All images provided courtesy of Wizards of the Coast.)

Created in collaboration with MSCHF, Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set uses public domain imagery, original photography from MSCHF, and a photocopied visual treatment to echo the handmade look of early Magic playtest materials. Art directed by Jacob Covey in partnership with MSCHF, the set applies that approach across 121 Magic cards, ranging from early Magic classics to modern Commander favorites.

Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set includes three new visual treatments: Photocopy, Photocopy Negative, and Color Banding. Photocopy uses a black-and-white photocopy look, Photocopy Negative inverts that look, while Color Banding adds CMYK distortion inspired by common printer misalignment. Each Zeta Booster of Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set includes seven randomized Magic cards across 52 cards of common, uncommon, rare, and mythic rarities. The specialty booster pack is packaged in a sealed envelope with a visual design from MSCHF to evoke the early days of Magic: The Gathering. Each Zeta Booster contains the following: 7 Magic: The Gathering cards 3 Common cards 2 Uncommon cards 1 Wildcard of any rarity 1 Rare or mythic rare card

Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set will go on sale at 9 a.m. PT on September 2, 2026, through the Chaos Vault for $19.92 (a homage to the year before Magic's official release year) while supplies last and limited to 12 per customer. Terms and conditions may apply.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x MSCHF: The Zeta Set – Photocopy Negative Set

Color Banding Set

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