Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite, Photo Gallery, Red Bull, SypherPK's Showdown

GALLERY: Our Photos From The Red Bull SypherPK's Showdown

We were in attendance at the SypherPK's Showdown Fortnite event, sponsored by Red Bull, that took place in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Article Summary Red Bull invited us to SypherPK's Showdown, where Fortnite players battled for a $10,000 prize pool in Fort Worth.

The Red Bull event began with multiple lobby rounds, giving competitors several chances to advance before finals.

Action shifted to the Omni Theater for the knockout rounds, where SypherPK's Showdown raised the stakes.

Our coverage captures the full Red Bull SypherPK's Showdown experience from early matches to the main event.

A couple of weeks ago, we were invited out by Red Bull to attend SypherPK's Showdown, where dozens of Fortnite players gathered to compete for a $10k Prize pool at the Omni Theater in Fort Worth, Texas. This is the gallery of images we took while at the event for our coverage, as we got to check out the players battling it out across multiple rounds in the lobby area before moving on to the main theater for the knockout rounds. Enjoy the gallery!

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