Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cacareco Games, Finite Reflection, Raider Kid and the Ruby Chest

Game Boy Era Title Raider Kid and the Ruby Chest Arrives December 8

After having been released on PC back in March, Raider Kid and the Ruby Chest is coming to all three major consoles on December 8

Brazilian game developer Cacareco Games has partnered with the North American studio Finite Reflection to release Raider Kid and the Ruby Chest on consoles. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a Game Boy-Era title in which you play a kid who has become lost on his family vacation, only to find themselves on an adventure in ancient temples where he'll have to explore and find a way back. The game was already released on PC back in March 2026, but now all three major consoles will get a chance to play it, as it will be released on December 8.

Explore Ancient Ruins On Vacation in Raider Kid and the Ruby Chest

You play as Alex, a kid on a family vacation who gets lost in ancient ruins. To find a way back home, you'll have to "borrow" equipment from less fortunate explorers that came before, using their gear to uncover new paths, reach new areas, and fight your way through the ruins. The gameplay centers on exploration and environmental puzzles like the best old-school Metroidvanias, with tons of secret passages and little secrets waiting to be discovered. And for those curious enough to dig deeper, uncovering the ruins' history can even lead to an alternate ending.

The visuals and soundtrack were crafted with love around the original limitations of the Game Boy Color, making it feel like the game could be a forgotten classic. It's also filled with silly, dry humor reminiscent of old instruction booklets and the quirky dialogue found in games of that time. The result is the ultimate expression of what a Game Boy adventure can be: an entire world of discovery packed into the palm of your hand.

Compact, no-filler adventure that can be finished in just a few hours.

Over 5 regions to explore, seven unique boss fights, and dozens of collectibles to find.

Pixel art and chiptune music that are true to Game Boy Color visual and audio limitations.

Customizable in-game handheld color and stickers.

Adjustable combat and platforming difficulty to suit your playstyle.

Multiple endings and secret boss fights for those who leave no stone unturned.

100% made by human hands, with love – no AI!

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