Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Devs Of Color

Game Devs of Color 2026 Officially Returns September 22-25

Game Devs of Color 2026 will make its return from September 22-25, offering multiple activities, panels, guest speakers, and more.

Article Summary Game Devs of Color 2026 returns online September 22-25 with panels, speakers, interviews, watch parties, and more.

Confirmed Game Devs of Color guests include Anchit Sharma, Derek Lieu, and Venba sound designer Neha Patel.

The Game Devs of Color Direct airs September 25, followed by a Steam Sale packed with new games, demos, and discounts.

Game Devs of Color will award $7,000 grants, host city watch parties, and offer tickets and press access now.

Organizers for Game Devs of Color will officially bring back the event in a few weeks, with the all-online convention taking place from September 22-25. As in previous years, this is a chance for those in the gaming industry from diverse ethnicities and backgrounds to come together to listen to speakers, take part in panels, give interviews, check out watch parties, and more. We have the rundown of what they have planned this year; you can check out the schedule on their website, and tickets are still available.

Game Devs of Color Returns Online For 2026

Confirmed speakers include Anchit Sharma (Fears to Fathom), Derek Lieu (game trailer director/editor), and Neha Patel, sound designer for Venba and a Game Developers Choice Award nominee for Best Audio. The GDoCExpo Direct will close out the conference on Friday, September 25 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on the GDoCExpo YouTube channel, featuring more than 40 new games, announcements, and exclusive updates. The GDoCExpo Steam Sale follows immediately after, running September 25 – October 2 starting at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, with hundreds of discounted games and demos.

In addition to the virtual program, in-person watch parties are returning this year in New York City, Los Angeles, Portland, and Rochester, with more cities to be announced, giving attendees the chance to watch the conference together and connect with local developers and games community members. More information is available on the website.

Game Devs of Color will award $7,000 grants to developers of color, with no strings attached, to support their game development work. Recipients will be announced on September 25. GDoC has distributed more than $450,000 in grant funding to date, including $21,000 to three recipients in 2025. Tickets for the 2026 GDoCExpo are on sale now. Members of the press are encouraged to register here to gain access to sessions, connect with speakers, and schedule interviews with developers.

Game Devs of Color is made possible through the support of partners across the games industry, including leading sponsors Medal, No More Robots, and Supercell, as well as support from the NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment (MOME). Their support helps Game Devs of Color Expo deliver accessible programming, conferences, showcases, grants, scholarships, and other game industry opportunities. Organizations interested in supporting Game Devs of Color's year-round programs or future events can learn more about partnership opportunities at gamedevsofcolor.org/sponsor.

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