Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive | Tagged: game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, house of the dragon

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Launches HotD Season 3 Content

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is getting in on Season 3 of House of the Dragon, as the latest update has content from the show.

Article Summary Game of Thrones: Dragonfire adds new House of the Dragon Season 3 content, expanding the mobile game’s live story.

Five dragons join the roster, including Sheepstealer, Vermax, Tessarion, Sunfyre, and Moondancer.

Each dragon mirrors its HBO design with distinct roars, personalities, passive Habits, troop affinities, and synergies.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire lets players shape the Targaryen succession through branching Campaigns and seasonal Reigns.

WB Games and HBO have released a new update for Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, this time tapping into Season 3 for House of the Dragon. Yes, the season is over, but the adventure continues, as they have added new content, dragons, and more tied to the last season. We have the details for you here as the content is now live in the game.

Season 3 Comes Back To Life

All iconic dragons are authentically modeled after their on-screen counterparts, reflecting their same colors, distinct roars, and expressive personalities. Each dragon also offers its own unique passive Habit abilities, troop affinities and powerful synergies that support a variety of strategies and playstyles. These include:

Sheepstealer (Legendary Hunter – Rhaena Targaryen's dragon)

Vermax (Epic Warrior – Jacaerys Velaryon's dragon)

Tessarion (Epic Champion – Daeron Targaryen's dragon)

Sunfyre (Legendary Sentinel – Aegon II Targaryen's dragon)

Moondancer (Legendary Warrior, Baela Targaryen's dragon)

About Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

Drawing inspiration from events portrayed in House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire immerses players in an original story that places them at the center of the conflict surrounding the Targaryen succession. Through epic, scenario-driven conflicts called Campaigns, players encounter familiar locations, characters, and power struggles from the series, while actively shaping the fate of the realm. From fighting to secure Rhaenyra Targaryen's claim to the Iron Throne to infiltrating the Greens and shaping events from within, each Campaign offers a player-driven path into the world fans know and love.

The narrative of Game of Thrones: Dragonfire evolves in response to player choices and performance, featuring branching storylines and reactive Campaign stages that change with each seasonal Reign to deliver new outcomes, rewards, and story moments. By completing Personal, Alliance, and overarching Faction objectives, players can unlock special scenes tied directly to their actions on the battlefield. Solo players can also make meaningful contributions to broader Faction goals without joining an Alliance, ensuring multiple paths to progression. Collectively, player decisions influence how the overarching story unfolds, creating a living, shared experience across Westeros.

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