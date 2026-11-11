Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Officially Releases Commanders Update

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire has been given a free update this week, adding Commanders to the game as part of a content expansion.

Article Summary Game of Thrones: Dragonfire gets a free Commanders update, adding a major new layer of strategy to army building.

Five House of the Dragon characters join as Commanders, including Rhaenyra, Alicent, Daemon, Corlys, and Criston.

Each Commander brings unique Talents, and pairing them with dragon Traits can create stronger forces across Westeros.

Players can unlock, upgrade, and keep Commander progress between seasonal Reigns, with more heroes promised later.

WB Games and HBO have released a new free update for Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, as they have added Commanders to the title. Players now have access to five different characters, as you'll see some familiar names from House of the Dragon being added to the mix. These include Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Realm's Delight; Young Queen Alicent Hightower, Devoted Light; Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake; Daemon Targaryen, the Rogue Prince; and Ser Criston Cole, the Kingmaker. You can check out some of the details and images below, with the finer patch notes available on the game's website.

Commanders Arrive to Lead The Charge in Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

Players can strategically choose which Commander will lead their armies, with each bringing unique Talents that define their core battlefield abilities. These Talents can strengthen allied dragons and weaken those of your enemies. Pairing Commanders with dragons whose Traits complement their Talents can make them even more powerful, giving players a new way to build and deploy their armies. With eight current dragon Traits in total: Ruthless, Volatile, Dominant, Willful, Cunning, Relentless, Nimble, and Stalwart, choosing the right Commander and dragon pairing can create formidable forces to take on greater challenges across Westeros.

Players can build and strengthen their roster over time, unlocking Commanders by completing quests, participating in special events, visiting the Market, and more. Once unlocked, Commanders permanently join a player's Stronghold within the Commander Grove and can be assigned to armies. As players advance, they can upgrade their Commanders' Talents, Rank, and Rarity tier, further boosting their effects on the battlefield. Commander progression is retained between seasonal Reigns, allowing players to continue building their roster and long-term strategies over time. Fans can also expect to see many more of their favorite characters as Commanders in future releases, spanning different periods of Westeros history.

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