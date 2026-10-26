Posted in: Arcade, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamestation Retro Go, My Arcade

Gamestation Retro Go Officially Goes Up For Pre-Order

The Gamestation Retro Go is now up for pre-order, offering a bigger portable arcade experience with dozens of pre-loaded games.

Article Summary Gamestation Retro Go is now up for pre-order as a GameStop exclusive in the U.S., priced at $199.99 for holiday release.

The Gamestation Retro Go packs 200+ built-in games, including Pac-Man, Galaga, Street Fighter II, Mega Man, and 1942.

An 8-inch high-resolution display, rechargeable battery, HDMI out, Wi-Fi updates, and save options power portable play.

My Arcade’s handheld blends arcade and console classics, with SmartGlow controls and support for 1–2 players.

My Arcade has put a new portable retro game console up for pre-order: the Gamestation Retro Go, coming out in time for the holidays. As you can see here, this is an expanded console with a larger monitor than previous models, offering a slightly better experience playing classic titles from both the arcade and home consoles, while also being an on-the-go system you can play wherever you feel like. Along with a dozen video games pre-loaded from Capcom and Bandai Namco. We have more details and images below as it's being sold as a GameStop exclusive in the U.S. for $200.

Make The Arcade Feel Portable With Gamestation Retro Go

Gamestation Retro Go is part of the new Gamestation Retro collection, first unveiled at CES 2026. With the tagline "Legendary Games Unite," the handheld packs iconic arcade and console classics into a single, take-anywhere system, including fan favorites such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Rally-X, Dig Dug, and Mappy from Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., alongside Street Fighter II, Mega Man, Final Fight, Strider, Bionic Commando, and 1942 from Capcom. The library includes six versions of Street Fighter II and Mega Man games, plus a bonus games selection of Jaleco and Piko Interactive titles.

Gamestation Retro Go features an 8" high-resolution display, a rechargeable battery for on-the-go play, and the patented SmartGlow control indication technology, which illuminates the controls needed for each game – so players can jump in instantly, even on titles they have never played. When it's time to play on the big screen, the handheld connects to a TV via HDMI.

200+ built-in video games from Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., CAPCOM, Jaleco and Piko Interactive

8" high-resolution display

Rechargeable battery with 4–5 hours of playtime

SmartGlow control indication technology

Built-in Wi-Fi for easy updates

Game save options

Connects to TV via HDMI

1–2 player compatible (two-player games require additional controllers, sold separately)

Includes charge cable, HDMI cable, AC adapter, and user guide

MSRP: $199.99 USD

Item number: DGUNL-7154

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