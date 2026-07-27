Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: garfield, Garfield – Escape From Monday, paramount

Garfield – Escape From Monday Releases Extended Gameplay Video

Microids and Paramount have released an extended gameplay video for Garfield – Escape From Monday, showcasing over eight minutes of footage.

Microids and Paramount have released a new video for their upcoming Garfield video game, Garfield – Escape From Monday. This video showcases over eight minutes' worth of gameplay footage from the title, as we get a better idea of how the 3D platformer will play. Enjoy the footage and more details below as the game is still planned for launch on PC and all three major consoles on September 24, 2025.

Just Another Manic Monday as Garfield – Escape From Monday Arrives This September

More than just a colorful adventure, Garfield – Escape from Monday captures the spirit of one of the world's most beloved entertainment franchises in an all-new interactive experience. Designed to appeal to audiences nostalgic for Jim Davis's famous "cattitude" and gaming enthusiasts, Garfield – Escape from Monday breaks the mold. Players will master the technicality of feline movements, manage unique abilities tied to three exclusive costumes Garfield can wear in-game (turkey, surfer, cowboy), and confront a variety of formidable bosses throughout their journey. This story takes you into the heart of the nightmare, and promises to be a thrilling ride for players worldwide.

For Garfield, spending most of his time sleeping is part of the routine. But spiraling into a bizarre nightmare full of vegetables, sugar-free candies, and other unimaginable horrors, even the world's laziest cat knows something is wrong! After Jon fed him spinach lasagna inspired by Chef Monday's recipe, Garfield falls into a deep sleep… in order for Garfield to wake up from the nightmare and reactivate his taste buds, he must embark on a deliciously chaotic adventure, where players will explore worlds packed with enemies, challenges, and lasagna. Thankfully, Garfield can rely on Jon and his friends Odie, Arlene, and Pookie, as well as a collection of special costumes, including turkey, surfer, and cowboy, each with its own unique skill, to overcome the dangers lurking within Garfield's dreams.

Move like a cat: Jump, climb the walls, curl up into a ball…You will always land on your feet!

Embody Garfield in every form: Go airborne dressed as a turkey, slide on the water like a surfer, and swing with your cowboy lasso!

All the Garfield cast is here: Jon will be here to help you in your quest, along with Odie and Pookie. But beware Garfield's archenemies, Nermal and Squeak!

Explore lively worlds: 3 worlds and over 40 levels filled with enemies to fight and lasagnas to devour.

The more you eat, the more rooms you edit! Gather tons of delicious collectibles to keep your morale and help refurbish Jon's house with all kinds of surprising items.

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