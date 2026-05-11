Posted in: Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gayming Magazine, The Gayming Awards

The Gayming Awards 2026 Reveals Full Lineup and Hosts

Details on The Gayming Awards 2026, taking place June 8th at 7pm PT, and who will be hosting this year's festivities (co-hosts Dawn and Erika Ishii).

Article Summary The Gayming Awards 2026 streams June 8 on WOW Presents Plus, with Dawn and Erika Ishii confirmed as co-hosts.

The Gayming Awards 2026 will honor Darion Lowenstein with the Icon Award and Trixie Mattel with a new creator prize.

Special segments include Farrah Moan building a gaming PC, Rock M Sakura ranking hot game characters, and more.

Gaymer Guys return after seven years as Chase Kolozsi and Evan Michael Lee reunite for a fresh comedy gaming segment.

Organizers for The Gayming Awards 2026 have revealed more details for the event, as well as the hosts for this year's festivities. The team confirmed the show would be co-hosted by Dawn (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei, Apex Legends, Game Changer), with special guests Farrah Moan (RuPaul's Drag Race), Rock M Sakura (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Evan Michael Lee (Transformers One, Fortnite, Guilty Gear: Strive) and Chase Kolozsi, aka The Gaymer Guys, along with gaming vet Leslie Pirritano and actor/drag artist Alex Stompoly. We have more details of what to expect from the event below, as it will all take place on June 8th at 7pm PT exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

The Stars Come Out In Every Rainbow Color For The Gayming Awards 2026

With the premiere of the Gayming Awards just four weeks away, the organizers have also revealed that games and entertainment industry veteran Darion Lowenstein will be honored with the Gayming Icon Award, and drag legend Trixie Mattel will be presented with the new LGBTQ+ Content Creator Superstar Award. Darion Lowenstein is a veteran gaming executive and CEO of Secret Code, with nearly three decades of experience and leadership roles at Rockstar Games, Activision, Electronic Arts, Scopely, and Gamblit Gaming, helping bring over 90 games to market with more than $9 billion in lifetime revenue. A passionate LGBTQ+ advocate, he has supported GLAAD's work in games since 2017, helping establish GLAAD Gaming, and is a sought-after speaker at GDC, Comic-Con, and DICE, with features in The New York Times, Bloomberg, and Game Informer.

A drag superstar turned digital mogul, Trixie Mattel rose to international prominence through RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars before expanding into award-winning podcasts, YouTube, Twitch and the gaming space, proving that queer creators can dominate digital content platforms, build loyal communities, and monetize authenticity without compromise. Her content has become a blueprint for unapologetic, community-driven queer digital entrepreneurship, inspiring a new generation of LGBTQ+ content creators. Opening the show as the Dungeon Master of Chaos in a D&D-style cold open foreshadowing the epic night that is to follow, Alex Stompoly guides our hosts on their quest as the two prepare to do battle with golden envelopes, guided only by the teleprompter of truth.

Farrah Moan will be showing off a new set of skills as she builds a gaming PC from scratch, proving that she's not just a beauty, she's got the brains too. Under the expert guidance of Leslie Pirritano, CEO of Prisnodo, Farrah builds and autographs a high-spec gaming PC which one lucky viewer will be in with a chance of winning. Rock M Sakura joins Dawn for a segment dedicated to discussing the most important issues of the games industry, ranking hot video game characters! These two thirsty queens lap up all the hotness and reveal possibly too much about their personal tastes in a mini 'award-show-within-an-award- show' called The Thirsties.

Lastly, the Gaymer Guys are set to return to the airwaves for the first time in seven years having previously aired for three seasons on WOW Presents YouTube, ending in 2019. In a segment called the Gaymer Guys Reunited, Chase Kolozsi and Evan Michael Lee are back with their unique brand of humor as they take a sideways look at the world of games.

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