Gedonia 2 Reveals Early Access Release Happening This April

Gedonia 2 will be released into Early Access next month, as the game will have a limited build wile its being worked on for launch

Solo indie game developer and publisher Kazakov Oleg has announced an Early Access release date for the online co-op RPG sequel, Gedonia 2. The official EA release for this will take place on April 9, providing players an early build with enough to work together to explore the game's world and take on several quests, but not enough to really reveal some of the major points of the game. We have the latest trailer as well showing a bit of it off.

Gedonia 2

Set in the eastern lands, decades after the events of the original game, Gedonia 2 invites players to explore new regions, aiding or undermining local factions in their efforts to survive a world reeling from the aftermath of a demonic invasion. Dive into the vast and immersive world of Gedonia with friends like never before! Introducing a cooperative multiplayer feature that supports up to four players to embark on a journey either solo or with a team. Whether you want to brave the challenges alone or share the experience with friends, the choice is yours. Every quest, every challenge, and every corner of the world is accessible and completable in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Advanced Character Building: The new character creator allows players to customize and create heroes and villains with unique abilities and attributes that support their class and playstyle.

A Truly Dynamic Open World: Roam through the vast plains and hidden hills on foot, by horseback, or through the magic of flight. The world of Gedonia 2 isn't just vast; it's alive and ready to be conquered/saved!

Every Action Has Consequences: The butterfly effect of your actions will shake the world to its core! Players will face decisions that not only affect their character's story but can also transform the landscape of Gedonia itself.

A Closer Look At The Crafting System: With a more intuitive and expansive crafting interface, players can now create more powerful weapons, intricate armor, and life-saving items with ease!

Experience Hand-Crafted Quests: Players can choose between various factions in Gedonia 2 and advance their goals or resign them to their fate as they choose. Strategic decision-making and passing skill checks to open up new dialogue options allow players to experience their own unique journey.

