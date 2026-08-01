Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gen Con, Tabletop | Tagged: Gen Con 2026, Indianapolis, weather

Gen Con 2026 Hit With a Tornado Warning & Leaking Convention Roof

Gen Con 2026 fights to survive after heavy rainfall, flood warnings, and even a tornado watch put the final day in jeopardy.

Article Summary Gen Con 2026 was rocked by heavy Indianapolis rain, with flooding and roof leaks disrupting the convention floor.

The worst damage hit Gen Con’s play-test area, where staff used trash bins to battle water pouring from above.

A tornado warning in Marion County forced Gen Con attendees away from windows and exterior rooms for safety.

Despite severe weather and leaks at the Indiana Convention Center, Gen Con organizers still planned to open Sunday.

Attendees got more than they bargained for at Gen Con 2026 this year, as Saturday's weather brought a number of issues to the event, both outdoors and inside. Throughout the day, Indianapolis has been hit by heavy rain, which was immediately felt on the floor of the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, as the roof started leaking heavily.

Gen Con Hit With Heavy Rain and a Tornado Warning

According to IndyStar, as well as several reports from social media, the biggest area of the convention hit by the rain was the play-test area, where hundreds were trying out games such as Everdell, Canvas, and Bloodrage. Staff attempted to wheel out large trash containers to help with the flooding, as you can see in the social media post here, but to little effect, as it's clear the roof could not withstand the heavy rains. To make matters worse, in the middle of the rainfall, attendees got hit with a tornado warning on their phones, as it went into effect in Marion County for a couple of hours. Attendees were instructed by convention officials over the loudspeaker to move away from windows and exterior rooms for safety.

15 years of coming to gencon and I'd thought id seen it all. Feel bad for those vendors pic.twitter.com/TkDRsiDIq0 — AlexanderTheGreatest (@Ander_The_Great) August 1, 2026

We here at Bleeding Cool have been attending Gen Con off and on since 2009, most of them with okay weather, but rain does come to the event about as often as we see rain hit Seattle during PAX West. This is by far the worst we have seen hit the event since it moved to Indiana in 2003, and while we'd never experienced roof leaks, it should be no surprise that it happened, as the convention center is 54 years old and the roof probably needs to be replaced at this point. We'll see if the convention continues tomorrow, but by all accounts, as of the time we're writing this, the plan is to open the floor on Sunday, barring another severe weather issue.

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