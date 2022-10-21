Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Halloween 2022

The first part of the Halloween Event 2022 has begun in Pokémon GO. While Part Two will have more interesting raids as we get to see new and returning costumed Pokémon, this first part also has quite a spooky raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Gengar, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Gengar's Shiny rate.

Top Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Gengar counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Latias: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Gengar with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Therian Forme Landorus: Extrasensory, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Gengar can be defeated by solo trainers in Tier Three raids. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, since Gengar is an evolved form, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to attempt to earn more Candies.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!