Genshin Impact To Release Version 3.4 On January 18th Genshin Impact will be getting a brand-new update on January 18th as Version 3.4 will be coming to the game.

HoYoverse revealed they have a new update coming to Genshin Impact in a week and a half, as players will soon receive Version 3.4. This update will go live on January 18th and will come with a number of additions. Including the Lantern Right celebration, bonus rewards, a new desert area called Sumeru, and two characters become playable as Alhaitham and Yaoyao will be added to the mix. There will also be several free rewards, new limited-time outfits, a new mode for the card game, and so much more. We got notes from the devs below and the latest trailer for the content.

"As the new year in Teyvat approaches, Liyue once again shines in the full splendor of Lantern Rite. This year's festivities include a music festival featuring guests from afar and a Paper Theater performance, a beloved folk art show performed by local veteran artisans with the help of the Traveler. Many different mini-games are also available during Lantern Rite, e.g. Radiant Sparks, the latest racing game where players have the ability to become part of a rising fireworks display. By completing this season's events and challenges, rewards including 10 plus 3 Intertwined Fates, a four-star Liyue character, and Lisa's new outfit can all be claimed for free."

"In distant Inazuma, many challengers have gathered to take part in two unique competitions. In the "Warrior's Spirit" contest organized by the Yashiro Commission, contestants will duel using traditional Inazuman sword techniques, and enjoy an exhibition match between a special guest and Kamisato Ayaka in her brand-new outfit. In the meantime, Arataki Itto is setting up the stage for the "Beetle Brawl," where participants have to duel with their Onikabuto."

"Two more new playable Dendro characters will be available in the upcoming release. Alhaitham will finally be playable as a 5-star sword wielder after his impressive presence in Sumeru's main storyline. In his Story Quest "Vultur Volans Chapter," players can find out what the rational and intelligent Scribe of the Akademiya went through after the events of Sumeru's main story. In combat, Alhaitham can create "Chisel-Light Mirrors" to convert his attacks into Dendro Damage, unleash coordinated attacks, and increase the damage dealt by his Elemental Burst, etc. to make combat easier. The second new Dendro character, Yaoyao is an endearing child from Liyue and can be recruited as a four-star character. In battle, Yaoyao wields a polearm and uses the adeptus-crafted device "Yuegui" to deal more damage or heal her teammates. While exploring, she will not spook nearby creatures when approaching them. Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and Xiao will be available during the first half of Version 3.4's Event Wishes, and the latter half will feature Hu Tao's and Yelan's reruns."

"However, mysteries and dangers also lurk in the Desert of Hadramaveth, a new area located northwest of the Sumeru region of Genshin Impact. A perpetual gigantic tornado sits in the center of the desert, bringing turbulent storms and buried secrets back to the surface. Following the World Quest "Golden Slumber," players can begin another adventure with Jeht from the Tanit Camps, encounter a mysterious Magic Bottle and embark on a quest to find the lost-lost Orchard of Pairidaeza (now referred to as the Eternal Oasis by the desert dwellers), where legend has it that King Deshret froze time here in commemoration of the Goddess of Flowers."