Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator

Giveaway: Win An Xbox Copy Of Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator

You can win a copy of the game Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator on Xbox Series X|S, all you need to do is follow the instructions.

Article Summary Win one of three Xbox Series X|S codes for Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator ahead of its console launch.

Enter the Ranger’s Path giveaway by following Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and reposting the contest post.

Look for the matching giveaway post on BlueSky with the hashtag #BCRangersPath to make sure your entry counts.

Submit your Ranger’s Path giveaway entry by Sunday, November 8 at 11am PT for a shot at a free Xbox copy.

Would you like to win a copy of Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator for Xbox Series X|S? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Astragon Entertainment has given us three codes for the game, allowing you to live out your fantasy of being a park ranger and taking care of the place for everyone to see. So this is your chance to win a copy for free before it arrives on consoles on November 17. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCRangersPath. You have until Sunday, November 8, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of Ranger's Path: National Park Simulator for Xbox Series X|S. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

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