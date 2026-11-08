Posted in: Games, MapleStory, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Global MapleStory

Global MapleStory To Release Massive Update On November 11

Global MapleStory has revealed more info about the next major update to the game, as Maplayer One Part 1 will launch on November 11.

Article Summary Global MapleStory launches the Maplayer One Part 1 update on November 11, packing five weeks with major new content.

New Magician class Lethe arrives, using vassals and coordinated attacks to deliver a fresh MapleStory combat style.

GMS-exclusive Quanah and Challenger World Season 4 offer fast progression, exclusive rewards, and new boss challenges.

Hyper Burning MAX, Hyper Blink, Beyond Burning, and quality-of-life upgrades aim to speed leveling and smooth play.

Nexon revealed new details about what will be a major update to Global MapleStory, as Maplayer One Part 1 will run from November 11 through December 15. This is literally designed to get players back into the rhythm of things with a ton of content packed into five weeks. This will include being able to activate the new Magician class, as well as participating in a GMS-exclusive event world, the launch of Challenger World Season 4, several stacked hyper burning events, more quality-of-life improvements, and some unannounced content that will be revealed later on. You can read the finer dev notes below ahead of the launch this Wednesday.

Global MapleStory To Launch Maplayer One Part 1

Leading the update is Lethe, the newly revealed Magician class who controls vassals in battle. Waking from her deep slumber, Lethe uses her Dominium and commands Fel, Vargr, and Dread Knights in the field to fight in her place by marking targets and unleashing powerful coordinated strikes.

Players can also jump into Quanah, a new world exclusive to Global MapleStory where players train as Inspectors. By training in the Proving Fields and challenging the Battlesim to unlock Quanah's exclusive skills and gear upgrades, players who defeat Black Mage will earn the Inspector's Mapae, a badge that can gain Potential, to transfer back to their main world, alongside significant rewards like Eternal gear, Special Skill Rings, Grindstones, and more. Characters designated as Quanah World Leap characters in Challenger World can leap to Quanah once they hit Level 260 and finish their 6th Job Advancement.

Accelerated progression returns with Challenger World Season 4, letting players progress up to five characters using challenger passes and missions. High-level players (Lv. 270+) can take on a new weekly boss, Mayrin, alongside the return of the seasonal boss Kai.

Rapid leveling returns with a variety of burning events, including Hyper Burning Max and Hyper Blink event. With Hyper Burning MAX, players can enjoy an additional 4 levels up per each level gained for their chosen character, making their growth exponentially faster. With Hyper Blink, new and returning players can get acquainted with the game systems easily with a renewed tutorial, and obtain a 5000% additional gained EXP perk from Level 200 up to Level 259.

Notably, Beyond Burning gets a major boost, with its 1+1 level-up perk expanding its reach from Level 270 up to Level 280, to help everyone rapidly power up their characters. Finally, the update brings a set of quality-of-life improvements, including faster, smoother boss fights, time-saving gameplay, easier ways to acquire and restore equipment, and more.

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