Go-Go Town! Announced For PC & Console Release In 2024

Prideful Sloth has released a new trailer and information for their next game, Go-Go Town!, set to be released sometime next year.

In Go-Go Town!, players work to rejuvenate a dilapidated town under the yoke of a corporate scam.

The game offers a myriad of challenges lined up from road construction, infrastructure management to dealing with unexpected disasters.

Besides working, Go-Go Town! allows players opportunities to unwind through engaging activities within the game world.

Indie game developer and publisher Prideful Sloth announced their latest game, Go-Go Town!, is being set up for a 2024 release on consoles and PC. The game has been in the works for a minute, with the team trying to perfect this cool little sim strategy title, where it will be up to you to help bring the town to life after seeing it run down for years. Will you be able to bring it back to life once again? You can test it out for yourself as the game will have a new playtest period from Wednesday, November 22, to Saturday, December 5.

"Dumped into a rundown town, you discover that you've been conned into this role by the greedy TownCo corporation and that their town restoration project is a giant scam. However, with careful planning and a lot of gumption, you have a chance to restore the town to its former glory and maybe even free the town from the clutches of TownCo in the process! Who said being Mayor was going to be easy?! Get those hands dirty; terraform the land, play with power tools, construct fresh roads and shiny new shops, attract tourists, and juggle any unexpected challenges and disasters… Every decision and action made shapes the future of your town."

"But even the busiest of bees need a chance to relax! Hop in your car and head into town where you can get to know the eclectic townsfolk, dance like no one's watching, beat your high score at the arcade, indulge in a cheeky hotdog, pop a wheelie while riding your bike around, or even high-five a cow (if that's your thing). Are you ready to take on the challenge of restoring Go-Go Town and freeing it from the clutches of TownCo? Join us as we rebuild the town from the ground up!"

