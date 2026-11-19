Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 Officially Launches Ticket to Dizzyworld Expansion

Goat Simulator 3 has officially launched the Ticket to Dizzyworld expansion, a paid DLC now available on PC and consoles.

Article Summary Goat Simulator 3 has launched Ticket to Dizzyworld, a $13 paid DLC now live on PC and consoles as the game's third major expansion.

Ticket to Dizzyworld adds a new sandbox theme park with carnival games, amusement rides, and 24 new events built around Goat Simulator 3 chaos.

Goat Simulator 3 players can go solo or with up to three friends, using new gear, vehicles, Dizzy Tokens, and even custom rollercoasters.

Ticket to Dizzyworld also includes 77 new items, skins, and customizations, plus oddball tools like Balloon Pump Horns and Gum Bubble gear.

Coffee Stain Publishing has launched the third major expansion for Goat Simulator 3, as they're giving players their own Ticket to Dizzyworld. To call it an expansion is kind of a lie, as it's technically a paid DLC you have to plunk down $13 to play. If you can get past that part and have no problem paying extra for the content, then you're in for a treat, as they have created an entire theme park designed around the ridiculousness of the game, with a ton of new challenges to overcome. You can read more below as the expansion is now live to purchase on PC and consoles.

Goat Simulator 3 – Ticket to Dizzyworld

Taking place in Dizzyworld, an entirely new sandbox playground, the Expansion comes packed with classic carnival games and amusement rides, all with a signature Goat Simulator twist. From a giant Ferris Wheel to river rapids, there's goatloads to experience, including 24 all-new wacky events that'll make players bleat out loud. Play solo, or with up to 3 friends, and wreak havoc on park guests with the latest physics-defying goat gears, from Balloon Pump Horns that balloonify objects and people alike, to the Gum Bubble headgear that creates unlimited bouncing bubbles for all to enjoy.

Ticket to Dizzyworld includes 77 new items, skins, and customizations to become the most eye-catching and fiendish goat at the theme park. Fans can also collect Dizzy Tokens to spend at stalls, live out their dreams by building their own rollercoaster, and zoom across Dizzyworld in all-new goat-approved vehicles. Who said bumper cars weren't made for the streets?

"We've heard rumors that the greatest game of the decade is launching on November 19th. In the spirit of transparency, we at Coffee Stain North would like to say that while Ticket to Dizzyworld is set to be a very fun Expansion, we cannot claim to hold the title of Game of the Decade," said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North. "Still, we're psyched for all the excitement for Dizzyworld! The park is now open, so grab your tickets, and we'll see you there."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!