Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: godzilla, Toho Co.

Godzilla Will Rampage Through Apex Legends Starting November 10

Apex Legends has a new event coming on November 10, as players will be thrown into the middle of a Godzilla attack for a limited time.

Article Summary Godzilla storms Apex Legends on November 10 in a limited-time event that drops players into monster-sized chaos.

Battle through Godzilla’s destruction and chase Care Packages to grab a custom Devotion with a heat ray attack.

Unlock the Dorsal Dagger Mythic Melee plus a matching Deathbox inspired by one of Godzilla’s iconic fins.

Earn 10 Godzilla-themed Legend skins and more rewards through a new Event Pass with free and premium tracks.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed a new partnership with Toho Co., as Godzilla will arrive in Apex Legends to cause panic and chaos. This limited-time event will throw players into one of the most unpredictable events they've ever done, as you'll fight each other in the middle of an attack by the legendary movie monsters, attempting to come out on top in the destruction left in Godzilla's wake. But you'll have chances to channel his powers for your own good while avoiding becoming part of the devastation left behind. Oh, and you'll be able to get some skins and other cosmetics, because, of course, you will. We have the finer details of the event below, as it will kick off on November 10.

Godzilla Runs a Rampage Through Apex Legends

Damaged buildings, burnt trees, fallen signs, and other destruction left by Godzilla's rampage are littered across the map, while Godzilla himself looms above. Players daring enough to venture into a blast before Godzilla's Heat Ray strikes will find a Care Package to claim a custom Devotion with a devastating heat ray attack that tracks enemies on hit.

New Universal Mythic Melee

Wield a piece of Godzilla with the Dorsal Dagger, inspired by one of Godzilla's own dorsal fins, and it comes with a matching Deathbox.

Godzilla Cosmetics

Show your love for the Godzilla universe with 10 new Legend Skins pulling from the Godzilla series and some deep cuts:

Bloodhound as Godzilla 2026

Valkyrie as Mothra 2003

Wraith as Godzilla 2016

Pathfinder as Mechagodzilla 1974

Mad Maggie as Destoroyah

Loba as SpaceGodzilla

Horizon as Godzilla 1995

Revenant as Super Mechagodzilla 1993

Catalyst as King Ghidorah 1991

Octane as Jet Jaguar

New Event Pass

Complete the Apex Legends Event Pass to get even more Godzilla-themed rewards in the Free Track and the Premium Track, including all-new Badges, Crafting Metals, Trackers, Weapon Skins, and more.

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