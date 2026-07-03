Posted in: Card Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: golf, Golfie, Unigoat Edition

Golfie Officially Announced For September 2026 Release

Golf gets animated and hits the kitchen table as the card game Golfie will be coming out from Hachette Boardgames in September 2026.

Article Summary Golfie launches from Hachette Boardgames and Unigoat Edition in September 2026, bringing golf action to the tabletop.

Players aim to finish a nine-hole round in as few strokes as possible by managing cards and reacting to the course.

Golfie features simple rules, simultaneous play, and quick turns that keep the family-friendly competition fast and fun.

Strategy and humor drive every match as players use 28 action cards and unique characters to outplay rival golfers.

Hachette Boardgames announced they are working with Unigoat Edition to release their latest tabletop game, Golfie, this Fall. As you might suspect, the goal is to complete a round of golf in as few strokes as possible; however, the other players and the course itself will present a challenge for you to get there. We have more details on the title here as the game will arrive in September 2026.

Golfie Hits The Tabletop Links This September 2026

Welcome to the course!

Golfie is a card game that's easy to learn and perfect for the entire family, even if they never hit the green in real life! Each player tries to complete the course in as few strokes as possible. The mechanics are simple, fast, and fun: play your cards simultaneously, reveal or move your actions, and manage your game with a touch of strategy… and a lot of good humor. ​ Each player must take action on the 9 cards on his or her course in order to avoid scoring points. For a nine-hole game, the game is played in 28 actions. Each action is determined by the 28 shuffled action cards. Take a swing and maneuver your cards to have the best golfing terrain!

In this golf-inspired game, each player tries to complete the course in as few strokes as possible. The mechanics are simple, fast, and fun: play your cards simultaneously, reveal or move your actions, and manage your game with a touch of strategy… and a lot of good humor. A perfect game for the whole family, accessible even to those who have never held a club. May the best golfer (or the most cunning!) win!

Simple rules, accessible to all

A lighthearted and competitive family atmosphere

Quick, simultaneous laps to keep the pace

A variety of characters to spice up the games

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