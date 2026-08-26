Posted in: Games, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Video Games | Tagged: grand theft auto, Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA6

Grand Theft Auto VI Devs Send Out An Apology For Leaked Footage

The team behind Grand Theft Auto VI sent out an apology letter to fans for the leaked footage ahead of the Netflix preview on August 27.

Article Summary Rockstar Games issued a Grand Theft Auto VI apology after leaked gameplay surfaced ahead of the Netflix preview.

The Grand Theft Auto VI team said the leaks were heartbreaking and not how they wanted fans to see the game.

Rockstar promised an extended Grand Theft Auto VI look on August 27, saying the wait was meant to meet expectations.

The studio thanked Grand Theft Auto VI fans for their support and asked players to avoid spoilers before November 19.

Rockstar Games has sent an apology letter to fans of Grand Theft Auto VI for the leaked footage, as they prepare for the preview happening tomorrow. The team posted the letter below on social media, addressing the leaks that have taken place, and stating that this is now how they intended fans to check out the game ahead of its launch on November 19.

An Apology From The Team: Grand Theft Auto VI Devs Address The Leaks

Depending on how you look at it, this is either a blow to the game or a boon. We're leaning more in the direction that Rockstar is secretly stoked about the attention, even if it comes at the cost of leaked footage. Fans have been frustrated with the delays and are at the point where they just want the game out on the market. The footage, which some claim might be most of the presentation for Netflix on August 27, has sparked new interest in the game beyond just the anticipation of it coming out. In any case, the preview will take place tomorrow at 12pm PT.

Dear all,

We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time. We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has – from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know.

We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow. It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve. While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19.

We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week – your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. Ultimately, we are making this game for you, and without you, we would not have the privilege of making games.

We look forward to sharing more with you soon.

Sincerely,

Rockstar Games

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