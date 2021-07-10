Gravity Oddity Currently Planned For 2022 Release

Developer Invincible Cat revealed this week that they're aiming to release their next game Gravity Oddity sometime in 2022. If you haven't seen this one, it's basically a fun gravity-challenging adventure where you head off into the unknown to save your roommate. Armed with a jetpack, a teleport gun, and a desire to help your buddy. You can check out the trailer below as we now patiently wait for them to at least confirm a release window.

Gravity's gone! Planets have started to shrink and shatter. Survivors create new colonies on floating rocks in space or live lonely lives in their ships. Fortunately, Rio Grande Corp. anticipated this disaster and created the Gravity Boots, empowering people to walk on any surface and live nearly normal lives. But Rio Grande Corp. may have an evil agenda: they've kidnapped the protagonist's roommate, Gary. With Gary gone, how will our hero pay his rent?

Grab those Gravity Boots and go after Gary on a journey through space. Zip across asteroids and leap from ship-to-ship with a handy jetpack and modular raygun capable of teleporting its user to any surface. Fight on ceilings and walls to take out soldiers and turrets while dodging ship security systems. Master gravity in fast-paced, chaotic shootouts emphasizing verticality, precision shots, and platforming skills.

After blasting bad guys and wrecking ships, loot everything to find money, supplies, or one of 80+ stackable mods. Discover synergistic upgrades to empower the starting sidearm, with improvements like bouncing bullets, homing shots, or even spawning a decoy with each reload. Arm up and defeat the boss in each procedurally-generated stage to travel to the next area. Move with caution, as perma-death means the loss of those precious upgrades.

Customize the colorful, cartoony look of Gravity Oddity's silly sci-fi journey by tweaking the protagonist's costume and appearance. Coordinate outfits with both the protagonist's furry friend Newton and their robot to look sharp while teleporting across the galaxy. Even the music changes to match the gameplay: while songs typically start off with piano, intense action amplifies the soundtrack, adding retro synth elements for the ultimate space experience.