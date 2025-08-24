Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Greta Sees Ghosts, I Knew It! - Games

Greta Sees Ghosts Announced For a Spring 2026 Release

Sail from island to island, finding quirky ghosts and helping them move onto the afterlife in Greta Sees Ghosts, coming next year

Indie game developer and publisher I Knew It! – Games revealed their latest cozy video game on the way, as we got our first look at Greta Sees Ghosts. The game will have you playing as the titular character in this hand-drawn puzzle adventure title, where you'll run into several quirky spirits across multiple islands, looking for a way to the afterlife. With some sharp banter and quietly emotional moments, you'll chat with them and find out what they need to do to move on, one quest at a time. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the game arrives sometime in Spring 2026 for Steam.

Greta Sees Ghosts

Helping ghosts find peace wasn't in the lighthouse job description. But here we are. As lighthouse keeper Greta, you'll explore a chain of remote North Sea islands, collecting ghosts in magical oil lamps and chatting with them along the way. They're stuck somewhere between life, death, and mild delusion — and Greta's the one stuck helping them sort it out. Meet a stressed-out businessman who forgot how to stop optimizing — even in the afterlife; a ghost grandma whose lapdog now runs with wolves; or a passionate artist who's more upset about her final masterpiece being used as a door than about being, you know, dead. Each encounter reveals not only the ghosts' stories but also Greta's own quiet journey.

Hand-Drawn Islands & Character Exploration: Navigate a richly illustrated open world filled with shape-based puzzles, unlock new islands to explore, and juggle multiple lamps, each holding its own ghostly hitchhiker.

Narrative Puzzles: Solve shape-based puzzles tightly woven into each character's story — meaningful, satisfying, and never just for the sake of it.

Quirky Encounters: Meet an unforgettable cast of characters with wishes, regrets, and strange little habits. Witty, playful, and just a bit morbid — conversations that would make Death chuckle.

A Growing World of Ghostly Errands: Unlock new islands as you progress and juggle multiple quests by switching between your magical oil lamps.

