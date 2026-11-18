Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doinksoft, Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed

GTA6 Gets Real Competition in Devolver's Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed

Devolver Digital isn't scared of GTA6, and they are releasing their latest platformer, Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed, on November 19

Article Summary Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed launches November 19, as Devolver Digital cheekily positions it alongside GTA6.

Doinksoft’s platformer revives Devolver’s fictitious mascot Volvy in a remaster of an unreleased remake.

Players cross four revamped worlds, fight bosses, collect onions, and use Volvy’s big hand to hover and burrow.

Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed also adds redesigned minigames and Swolvy transformations to smash through trouble.

Devolver Digital is one of the few companies looking to both give Grand Theft Auto VI competition while also cashing in on its branding with their latest platformer: Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed. Created by developer Doinksoft, this is the latest game featuring the company's somewhat fictitious mascot, Volvy, as you'll play what the company has called a "spectacular remaster of the original remake of the unreleased action-platformer starring the most famous video game mascot of all time." Everything about this is tongue-in-cheek, but the game is real, as well as the release date of November 19. So if you can't afford it or are uninterested in GTA6, there's another new game to try out.

Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed Brings Back Devolver's Iconic Mascot

Adventure across four revamped worlds full of naughty baddies and menacing boss fights while collecting delicious onions to keep Volvy at extreme levels of awesome. Whip out your big hand for whatever comes your way – from helicoptering over huge chasms and grinding radical rails, to dashing through the skies and fisting your way deep underground. And just when you think you've met your match, scarf down a bundle of onions to transform into the muscular Swolvy and rage your way out of any situation. There's some sort of story too. Basically, some warlocks released some slime, and Volvy is stopping them. Also, they kidnapped his friends.

Adventure is in Your Big Hand: Any ol' video game mascot can run, jump, and stomp their way through levels, but Volvy and his big hand take it up a notch. Use your oversized appendage to hover, grind, burrow, and smash through every enemy, obstacle, and secret passage.

Any ol' video game mascot can run, jump, and stomp their way through levels, but Volvy and his big hand take it up a notch. Use your oversized appendage to hover, grind, burrow, and smash through every enemy, obstacle, and secret passage. Reslimed and Recolored: Every pixel from the original Volvy's Adventure and its previous re-releases has been meticulously redrawn, redesigned, and splashed with dazzling color by the members of the original development team that is no longer incarcerated.

More New Content, Less Health Warnings: Enjoy redesigned minigames between each level that no longer encourage children to smoke cigarettes.

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