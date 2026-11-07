Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Eidos‑Montréal, guardians of the galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition

Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition Released For Nintendo Switch 2

A modern Marvel game comes to the Nintendo Switch 2 as Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition has officially been released.

Article Summary Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition is out now on Nintendo Switch 2, bringing Marvel’s cosmic adventure to the console.

The Switch 2 release adds five exclusive 1980s glam rock outfits for Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition includes TV and handheld performance modes, plus mouse and gyro support.

Plaion and Eidos-Montréal also launched the new Star-Lord Band single “Encore” on Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Plaion and Eidos‑Montréal have come together to bring one of the modern Marvel video games to the Nintendo Switch 2, as they've released Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition. The team has taken the original title and optimized it for the portable console, as well as added a ton of new features and add-ons to give Switch players everything the game ever released and then some. As part of the celebration of the release, the team have a new single out called "Encore," performed by Steve Szczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, the duo behind Star-Lord Band, the fictional band created for this game. You can find that track on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

Run The Whole Story Back With Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition

Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. In this action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, leading the unpredictable Guardians from one explosion of chaos to the next. You got this. Probably. The Encore Edition is exclusive to Switch 2 and includes a new set of outfits for Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot. Dressed in 1980s glam rock threads, the Guardians are ready to bring down the house. Literally.

Five New Exclusive Outfits — brand-new looks for each of the five Guardians inspired by 1980s glam rock, available only in the Encore Edition.

brand-new looks for each of the five Guardians inspired by 1980s glam rock, available only in the Encore Edition. Graphics Settings and Target Performance — In TV mode, there are two settings: Quality, targeting 30 fps at 1440p, and Performance (120Hz TVs only), targeting 40 fps at 1080p. In Handheld mode, the game targets 30 fps for a smooth experience on the go.

In TV mode, there are two settings: Quality, targeting 30 fps at 1440p, and Performance (120Hz TVs only), targeting 40 fps at 1080p. In Handheld mode, the game targets 30 fps for a smooth experience on the go. Mouse Control Support — full mouse functionality using Nintendo Switch 2's built-in mouse, for menus and aiming.

mouse functionality using Nintendo Switch 2's built-in mouse, for menus and aiming. Gyroscope Motion Support — Tilt your controller to guide the Milano through space or to move Peter around when sliding or during zero-gravity gameplay sequences.

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