Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Guilty Gear, Video Games | Tagged: Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, Robo-Ky

Guilty Gear -Strive- Reveals DLC Character Robo-Ky Release Date

Guilty Gear -Strive- revealed the release date for the latest DLC character, as Robo-Ky will arrive on July 2 as part of the Season 5 Pass

Article Summary Guilty Gear -Strive- adds Robo-Ky on July 2 as Season 5’s second DLC fighter, with a new trailer showing his return.

Robo-Ky last appeared in Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, and his upgraded moveset brings a fun, offbeat style.

Players can buy Robo-Ky for $7 standalone or grab him through the Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 5 Pass for $24.99.

Season 5 Pass also includes Jam Kuradoberi, two future DLC characters, a new stage, extra colors, and bonus skins.

Arc System Works dropped a new trailer and details for the next Guilty Gear -Strive- DLC character, as Robo-Ky will arrive on July 2. Arriving as the second character to be added in the Season 5 Pass, the last time we saw the character was clear back in 2012 as part of the Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R roster. As you can see, he's gotten a few upgrades since then, but his unique style still serves him well as a change of pace for players who want something fun but different. We have mroe details on him here, as you can get him for $7 as a standalone download, or for $25 as part of the pass.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Reveals DLC Character Robo-Ky Release Date

Robo-Ky is a humanoid weapon developed in a laboratory run by the Post-War Administration Bureau, modeled after Ky Kiske. Although he may be a robot, he is quite the ladies man. The source of his power comes from a powerful beetle within him known as the Hercules Engine. He loses his pride and joy, his body frame, in the battle with Bedman. Undeterred by this cruel twist of fate, however, he works to earn his repair fees by helping out at Venom's bakery.

Reluctant to let things stay as they are, however…he has finally saved up enough money to obtain a body for himself (albeit on a rental plan). With his cool new suit and enthusiastic attitude, he barely resembles the original Ky he is modeled after. And now he can pursue the dream he's always held close.

Season 5 Pass

Season Pass 5 is available now for purchase at $24.99 and will include the following Season 5 character rollout and bonus content:

(4) Additional Characters: DLC Additional Character #18 – Jam Kuradoberi DLC Additional Character #19 – Robo-Ky DLC Additional Character #20 – TBA (Available Winter 2026) DLC Additional Character #21 – TBA (Available Spring 2027)

Season Pass 5 Bonus: Additional Battle Stage #9 – Cradled by the Four Beasts Cradled by the Four Beasts depicts a town watched over by the four holy beasts. People live a life supported by abundant water and harvests, with the weather and sunlight regulated by magic.

Plus, Additional Season Pass 5 Bonus Content Season 5 Characters Additional Colors (7 colors for the 4 characters, 28 colors total) GGST Wanted Poster Skin Street GGST Battle UI Skin Vintage Metal



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