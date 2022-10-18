Guitar Hero II For Sony PlayStation 2 Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare graded and sealed copy of Guitar Hero II for the Sony PlayStation 2 gaming console up for auction! The sequel to Guitar Hero, the smash-hit musical rhythm game, this game takes the feeling of its predecessor and cranks it up to 11 with even more music! Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, October 18th, to place a bid on this excellent PlayStation 2 video game.

Guitar Hero II is a rhythm game (in disguise as a guitar-shredder, defining an entirely new genre in the process) with a multitude of, frankly, face-meltingly good tracks at its disposal. Such tracks include "War Pigs" by Black Sabbath, "Sweet Child o' Mine" by Guns N' Roses, "Life Wasted" by Pearl Jam, "Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and plenty more to satisfy most any rockin' earworms you may have. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Guitar Hero II – Wata 9.6 A+ Sealed, PS2 Activision 2007 USA. Sequel to Guitar Hero, the revolutionary musical instrument rhythm game. Includes popular rock tracks like "War Pigs," "Crazy On You," "Shout at the Devil," and Carry On Wayward Son."

If you wish to place a bid on this epic copy of Guitar Hero II, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, October 18th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!