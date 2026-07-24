Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam: Rogue Orbit

Gundam Rogue Orbit Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Bandai Namco had more than one Gundam announcement during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, including a new game called Gundam Rogue Orbit.

Article Summary Bandai Namco announced Gundam Rogue Orbit at SDCC 2026, revealing a new action game coming to PC and consoles in 2027.

Gundam Rogue Orbit ties into the newly revealed Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO, launching an all-new saga timeline.

The story follows humanity after the Apocalypse, as Earth is abandoned and a new era begins in orbit, colonies, and on the Moon.

Gundam Rogue Orbit delivers fast-paced, high-mobility combat with cinematic storytelling built for newcomers and longtime fans.

Bandai Namco had a few different announcements this week at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, one of them being a new video game called Gundam Rogue Orbit. The game will have a tie-in to the new anime Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO, which was also revealed this week, as you'll be getting a fast-paced, high-mobility action title that will introduce players to this all-new Gundam saga timeline. We have more info of what they revealed below as the game is coming to PC and consoles sometime in 2027.

Experience a New Gundam Timeline With Gundam Rogue Orbit

The three revelations delivered by the Autonomous Interstellar Object from another galaxy ushered in an age of unprecedented prosperity, allowing humanity to expand across the entire solar system. Gravity Control. FTL Communication. Cognitive Materialization. Yet less than ten years after its discovery, the Object that had delivered these three revelations suddenly ran rampant, spawning an aggressive, self-proliferating ecosystem.

Humanity came to see this unknown ecosystem as the Apocalypse. For three months, humanity fought the Apocalypse to a standstill in orbit above Earth. Forced to abandon the planet, humanity marked that year as A.A. 1—the first year After Apocalypse. By A.A. 45, children born on the Moon and in space colonies have never known life without the Apocalypse. And on the lunar surface, a boy named Ray Azumi awakens—

Change humanity's fate in Gundam Rogue Orbit, a high-mobility action game that delivers a bold new take on Gundam, blending a fast-paced cinematic story with intense, hard-hitting combat in an all-new universe. The cinematic story of Gundam Rogue Orbit is a daring new chapter in the GUNDAM saga, built as the perfect entry point for new players and a thrilling evolution for longtime fans. Take control and jump into fast and hard-hitting melee combat. Every fight rewards skill, mastery, and quick, decisive action as you push your Gundam to its limits.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!