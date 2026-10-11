Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam: Rogue Orbit

Gundam Rogue Orbit Releases New Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer

Gundam Rogue Orbit dropped a new trailer this past week, showing off a proper walkthrough of the gameplay you'll experience.

Article Summary Gundam Rogue Orbit gets a new gameplay walkthrough trailer, offering a dev-guided look at its fast-paced action.

The new Gundam Rogue Orbit footage highlights Mobile Suit piloting, enemy encounters, and cinematic combat flow.

Bandai Namco showcases customization options, letting players tailor weapons, parts, and combat styles to fit.

Gundam Rogue Orbit launches March 5, 2027, with an original story spanning space battles, planets, and new allies.

Bandai Namco recently released a new trailer for Gundam Rogue Orbit, showing off the game with a proper walkthrough. You're only getting about three and a half minutes' worth of footage on this one, but it's a fun time as you're given a dev-guided tour of the action happening in this part of the timeline, as you'll learn how to pilot your suit and take on enemies of all shapes and sizes. As well as how to customize your suit to fit your combat style, and how to deal with specific enemies in a quicker fashion. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game is still slated for release on March 5, 2027.

Become the Pilot You Were Born To Be in Gundam Rogue Orbit

Change humanity's fate in Gundam Rogue Orbit, a high-mobility action game that delivers a bold new take on Gundam, blending a fast-paced cinematic story with intense, hard-hitting combat in an all-new universe. Take control of a powerful Mobile Suit in a high-speed action game that reimagines the Gundam experience with fast-paced, cinematic combat set in an all-new universe.

Experience a New Chapter in the Gundam Saga: Journey across a breathtaking universe in an original story that will shape humanity's future. Engage in epic battles across the vastness of space and on diverse planets. Play as RE-X, pilot of the Gundam Helix, and team up with your Haro companion, Vii, as you forge unforgettable alliances and confront the growing threat of the Apocalypse.

Journey across a breathtaking universe in an original story that will shape humanity's future. Engage in epic battles across the vastness of space and on diverse planets. Play as RE-X, pilot of the Gundam Helix, and team up with your Haro companion, Vii, as you forge unforgettable alliances and confront the growing threat of the Apocalypse. Take Control in Fast-Paced and High-Mobility Combat: Master exhilarating combat by dashing across expansive battlefields and seamlessly transitioning between ground and aerial attacks. Combine each weapon's unique abilities and skills to create your own combat style.

Master exhilarating combat by dashing across expansive battlefields and seamlessly transitioning between ground and aerial attacks. Combine each weapon's unique abilities and skills to create your own combat style. Customize Your Mobile Suit to Match Your Playstyle: Build a Gundam that's uniquely yours by equipping parts and Apocalypse Units (AP-U) that complement your preferred combat strategy. Personalize your Mobile Suit with custom colors and loadouts, then dominate the battlefield in a machine built to match your playstyle.

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