Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam: Rogue Orbit

Gundam Rogue Orbit Will Officially Release on March 5, 2027

Bandai Namco's Gundam Rogue Orbit will be released on March 5, 2027, according to a new trailer showing off more of the title.

Article Summary Gundam Rogue Orbit launches March 5, 2027, with Bandai Namco confirming the release date in a new trailer.

Play as RE-X, pilot the Gundam Helix, and fight alongside Haro unit Vii in an original Gundam universe.

Gundam Rogue Orbit delivers fast-paced combat with seamless ground-to-air action across space and planets.

Customize your Mobile Suit with parts, AP-U upgrades, colors, and loadouts to match your combat playstyle.

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer this week for Gundam Rogue Orbit, confirming the game will be released on March 5, 2027. The trailer gives you about two minutes' worth of content from the game, as you're introduced to this very specific time in the universe where you become the pilot in a whole new way. Will you be able to rise up and become the pilot they believe you should be? Time will tell when you take control of the Gundam Helix as ace pilot RE-X, along with Vii, a Haro unit who will aid you as an intelligent assist unit, facing the Apocalypse together. Enjoy the trailer above!

Become the Pilot You Were Born To Be in Gundam Rogue Orbit

Change humanity's fate in Gundam Rogue Orbit, a high-mobility action game that delivers a bold new take on Gundam, blending a fast-paced cinematic story with intense, hard-hitting combat in an all-new universe. Take control of a powerful Mobile Suit in a high-speed action game that reimagines the Gundam experience with fast-paced, cinematic combat set in an all-new universe.

Experience a New Chapter in the Gundam Saga: Journey across a breathtaking universe in an original story that will shape humanity's future. Engage in epic battles across the vastness of space and on diverse planets. Play as RE-X, pilot of the Gundam Helix, and team up with your Haro companion, Vii, as you forge unforgettable alliances and confront the growing threat of the Apocalypse.

Take Control in Fast-Paced and High-Mobility Combat: Master exhilarating combat by dashing across expansive battlefields and seamlessly transitioning between ground and aerial attacks. Combine each weapon's unique abilities and skills to create your own combat style.

Customize Your Mobile Suit to Match Your Playstyle: Build a Gundam that's uniquely yours by equipping parts and Apocalypse Units (AP-U) that complement your preferred combat strategy. Personalize your Mobile Suit with custom colors and loadouts, then dominate the battlefield in a machine built to match your playstyle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!