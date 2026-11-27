Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gunny Ascend, Outersloth, Sunna Entertainment

Gunny Ascend Brings Together Multiple Game Characters In One Title

Gunny Ascend has revealed more video game characters coming to the game, as they've partnered with several studios for the ultimate battle

Article Summary Gunny Ascend revealed new crossover characters from SpeedRunners, Flinthook, Mercenary Kings, and Panzer Paladin.

Sunna Entertainment and Outersloth are building Gunny Ascend as a Tetris-inspired roguelite platformer with indie icons.

New additions also include Sledding Game, I Wanna Be The Guy, and Tankman joining Gunny Ascend’s growing roster.

Gunny Ascend already features characters from Among Us, Shovel Knight, Pizza Tower, A Short Hike, and more.

Sunna Entertainment and Outersloth revealed more characters coming to Gunny Ascend as they are looking ot build the ultimate indie title roster of talent. If you haven't seen the game, this is a Tetris-inspired roguelite platformer in which you'll choose from a plethora of characters to jump, build, and fight through levels that become more challenging as you go. Some of the characters they grabbed for this are insane and will be fun to try out if you're a fan of these titles. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below as we wait to find out when it will be released.

Gunny Ascend Becomes The Nexus Of Gaming Characters Fighting Each Other

Developed by a team with a deep appreciation for independent games, Gunny Ascend is a love letter to the creativity, characters, and communities that make indie gaming special. Its roguelike block-stacking gameplay challenges players to build their way through increasingly unpredictable situations, combining movement, puzzle-solving, and quick thinking as they climb towards victory. The latest character reveals include:

Sledding Game : Bringing its chaotic, physics-driven sledding antics into the mix

: Bringing its chaotic, physics-driven sledding antics into the mix SpeedRunners : Racing into the roster from the fast-paced competitive platformer

: Racing into the roster from the fast-paced competitive platformer Flinthook , Mercenary Kings , and Panzer Paladin : A triple helping of retro-inspired action from the team at Tribute Games

: A triple helping of retro-inspired action from the team at Tribute Games I Wanna Be The Guy : Representing one of indie gaming's most notoriously challenging platforming experiences

: Representing one of indie gaming's most notoriously challenging platforming experiences Tankman: The irreverent Newgrounds icon reporting for duty

These new additions join an already impressive lineup of previously announced characters, including Scout from PEAK, Claire from A Short Hike, Peppino from Pizza Tower, Stanley from The Stanley Parable, Soot Boy from Little Inferno, Horse from Ultimate Chicken Horse, Shovel Knight from Shovel Knight, Crewmate from Among Us, Edge from Planet Cube: Edge, and Amy from Wind and Water: Puzzle Battles.

The game features more than a dozen collaborations with indie games from across the region, including Greak: Memories of Azur (Mexico), The Last Friend (El Salvador), VA-11 HALL-A (Venezuela), Dandara (Brazil), Desvelado (Argentina), Arranger (Argentina), Storyteller (Argentina), Dicefolk (Peru), Fenix Furia (Costa Rica), Color Guardians (Costa Rica), Dystobel (Costa Rica), SOOT (Costa Rica), Hookboots (Costa Rica), and That's Not My Neighbor (Costa Rica).

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