Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Mythologies, Tag Team: Arthur's Legacy

Hachette Boardgames Launches Multiple Titles For 2026 Holiday Season

Hachette Boardgames has launched multiple new titles for the holidays, including Tag Team: Arthur's Legacy, Golfie!, and Kronologic: Babylon 2500

Article Summary Hachette Boardgames has launched several holiday 2026 titles, including Tag Team: Arthur's Legacy, Golfie!, and more.

Tag Team: Arthur's Legacy adds six Arthurian fighters to the standalone deckbuilding and tactical auto battler game.

Kronologic: Babylon 2500 brings time travel into its mystery-solving format, adding when the crime happened to each case.

Hachette Boardgames also rolled out Mythologies, Golfie!, and Tantrix Discovery with family play and puzzle options.

Hachette Boardgames has recently launched several titles they've been hyping for the holidays, if you're looking for some new tabletop titles. Among the games that have recently launched are Tag Team: Arthur's Legacy, Golfie!, and Kronologic: Babylon 2500. All of which come with their own fun challenges depending on what you might be looking for. We have mroe details below, as they can all be found on their website.

Tag Team: Arthur's Legacy

Arthurian legends come to life in the Tag Team arena! Play as Morgan, Merlin, The Dragon, Perceval, The Green Knight, and even Excalibur – the legendary sword! In Tag Team, we don't sit around telling stories though, we FIGHT! Who will dominate the arena as the legendary characters engage in epic battles? Tag Team: Arthur's Legacy is a standalone game featuring 6 new Fighters, all compatible with the game's existing Fighters. Tag Team is a cross between a tactical auto battler and a deckbuilder, inspired by the greatest classic arcade games, featuring awesome and charismatic Fighters, each with their own fighting styles and signature moves. Build your team of 2 and put together the ultimate synergies by combining their 2 unique decks!

Mythologies

Summon deities and legendary creatures, build your pantheon and earn their favor! In Mythologies, you'll journey through the beliefs of the world's greatest civilizations. Choose the right cards, and unleash powerful abilities, overcome thrilling challenges, and position your deities and creatures wisely to gather gems and win divine favors. With 70 different starting setups and endless combinations, no two games are ever the same. Guaranteed replayability makes Mythologies a perfect match for families and seasoned players alike!

Kronologic: Babylon 2500

Kronologic: Babylon 2500 takes place in a futuristic universe. Who? Where? When? Your goal is to solve each mystery before the others uncover the truth. All players will conduct the investigation, but the first to discover the solution will be the winner. Babylon adds a temporal dimension, meaning that players must also reveal when the crime took place. Because it's the future, and in the future we can time travel! Each turn a player will give a public piece of information and receive a private one depending on the location investigated, character questions and/or the time. Players will then secretly make notes on their notepad. The first player to connect all the clues wins the game!

Golfie!

In this golf-inspired game, each player tries to complete the course in as few strokes as possible. The mechanics are simple, fast, and fun: play your cards simultaneously, reveal or move your actions, and manage your game with a touch of strategy… and a lot of good humor. A perfect game for the whole family, accessible even to those who have never held a club. May the best golfer (or the most cunning!) win!

Tantrix Discovery

Tantrix Discovery is the most addictive puzzle creation yet. As a progressively challenging solitaire activity, it was singled out from the Game Pack to provide the perfect introduction to Tantrix. The concept is simple: Ten tiles numbered on the reverse from 1 to 10. Start with three tiles, then slowly increase the difficulty by adding more tiles – it's guaranteed to hook you. Contains 10 hexagonal tiles in a chrome stand. The puzzle is designed to sit on your coffee table and drive your guests to distraction. The Discovery is the best way to learn about Tantrix concepts and improve your spatial skills. This is the one to start with!

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