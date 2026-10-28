Posted in: Games, Gun Media, Halloween, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: Gun Interactive, Halloween The Game

Halloween: The Game Adds Free Tower Farm Map In Latest Update

Halloween: The Game has a new map in time for the haunting weekend, as players head to a farm map inspired by the film Halloween 5

Article Summary Halloween: The Game adds the free Tower Farm map, a new 1v4 battleground inspired by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.

Tower Farm shifts the action to cornfields, barns, trailer parks, pumpkin patches, and a harvest festival near Haddonfield.

The new Halloween: The Game map creates riskier chases with open roads, roadside ditches, and fewer safe suburban hiding spots.

Latest paid DLC adds two Michael skins, including a Christopher Nelson mask, plus new Civilians and a Civilian costume pack.

IllFonic and Gun Interactive have released new content for Halloween: The Game, just in time for the haunted holiday, some of it inspired by the films. First off, the game just got the Tower Farm map, which has been inspired by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, as you'll have to make your way around cornfields, barns, trailer parks, and a harvest festival. On top of this, there are four paid DLCs that add two new Michael skins, including a mask designed by Christopher Nelson (Halloween, Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends), as well as new Civilian characters and a Civilian costume pack. We have more details here from the team, and you can dive into the content right now. We wish you all luck surviving the weekend!

Halloween: The Game Welcomes You To Tower Farm

Inspired by Halloween 5, the new map takes the bloody 1v4 hunt from suburban cul-de-sacs to a small farming community on the edge of Haddonfield. Worn country roads meet in the middle of town, and a lit filling station offers Civilians a familiar landmark as they run across open asphalt and fields…where they can be easily spotted by the Boogeyman. Roadside ditches become desperate hiding spots, and every dash between cover is a gamble for survival.

Farmhouses, barns, and sheds replace suburban homes, changing how matches play out. Hay bales, farm equipment, and overgrown bushes give Michael new places to strike from. A harvest festival, a trailer park, and pumpkin patches set the scene for a beautiful sunset that could be the very last thing the townsfolk ever see.

"There's no better time than Halloween to send Michael somewhere new," said Jared Gerritzen, Chief Creative Officer for IllFonic. "The new map is open, eerie, and free for every player who owns the game. Grab your friends, find a ditch, and pray Michael doesn't find you!"

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