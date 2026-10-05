Posted in: Games, Gun Media, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: halloween, Halloween The Game, Michael Myers

Halloween: The Game Announces Its First DLC Arriving October 27

Halloween: The Game announced it will release its first DLC on October 27, with content centered on Halloween 5: The Return of Michael Myers

Article Summary Halloween: The Game gets its first DLC on October 27, bringing Halloween-themed content just in time for the holiday.

The DLC adds Michael Myers skins inspired by Halloween 5: The Return of Michael Myers and the 2018 Halloween film.

A new Tower Farm map for all players introduces cornfields, farmhouses, and open roads that reshape 1v4 matches.

Halloween: The Game also expands with two new Civilians, a Halloween costume pack, and more first-year updates.

IllFonic and Gun Interactive have confirmed the first official DLC for Halloween: The Game will be released on October 27, in time for Halloween, with some themed content. The company has partnered with Trancas International Films, Inc., and Miramix to license new versions of Michael, with this specific DLC centered on Halloween 5: The Return of Michael Myers and the 2018 Halloween film. The mask design is being supervised by Academy Award winner Christopher Nelson, who sculpted the mask for that film, as well as Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Players will also get new maps and other content tied to the movies, which we have details of from the developers below.

Halloween: The Game's First DLC Arrives October 27

In addition, a new map will be added for all players who purchased the game, inspired by the settings of Halloween 5 – The Tower Farm Map – where worn country roads meet at the center of a small, quaint farming community just outside of Haddonfield. A lit filling station anchors the new map, providing Civilians a reference point as they scramble across wide roads and through cornfields. While the map's open nature helps with navigation, it also creates a no-man's land where Civilians can become easy prey. Hide in roadside ditches to stay out of sight, then pray for the perfect moment for a harrowing sprint to safety.

Farmhouses replace suburban homes, shifting the feel and flow of 1v4 multiplayer matches. Farm equipment, hay bales, and overgrown brush turn every yard into a twisted playground for Michael Myers to attack. Barns, sheds, and houses give Civilians a chance to escape, catch their breath, and have a chance at evading the Boogeyman. A harvest festival, trailer park, and pumpkin-filled gardens bring the new map to autumnal life, lit by the last light of a setting sun. A basement chase or a sprint through the pumpkin patch can go either way: seek new hiding spots and exits while Michael finds fresh ways to stalk his prey.

In addition to the new Tower Farm map and two Michael Myers skins, we will also be introducing two new Civilians, a very special Halloween costume pack, and more in the first of a series of post-launch content updates for Halloween: The Game that will be carried out across the first year.

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