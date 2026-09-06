Posted in: Games, Gun Media, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: halloween, Halloween The Game

Halloween: The Game Removes Questionable Minigame

Halloween: The Game has removed a questionable minigame in a new patch, but was it controversial, or was it because it just didn't work?

Article Summary Halloween: The Game removed a controversial survivor closet hookup minigame during Early Access before launch.

The optional multiplayer event let any two college kids bond for a small perk, echoing classic slasher movie tropes.

Players could hear the encounter but not see it, and Michael Myers could interrupt it for an easy kill opportunity.

IllFonic and Gun Interactive gave no official reason, suggesting the Halloween: The Game removal may be a gameplay fix.

Halloween: The Game has been in Early Access for a few days before its official release on September 8, and already the developers have had to remove a piece of content that some view as controversial. If you haven't played the game yet, a lot of it revolves around 70s culture, especially in slasher films, with tropes you would see college kids get into. Including drinking beer, smoking weed, and hooking up. You know, all the things that are preludes to a killer eventually coming around the corner and killing a character off. Well, that last one was apparently too controversial for people.

College Kids Doing Things That Get Them Killed in Halloween: The Game

In the latest update that was dropped last night, IllFonic and Gun Interactive have removed a minigame from the multiplayer mode where two of the survivors can get busy in a closet. The mode was broken when it first launched, so you couldn't really get a sense of what was happening. But a later patch fixed it, and showed that two characters could get in a closet and (without seeing anything, but definitely hearing something), they could form a quick bond and get a perk from it. And it wasn't tied to orientation either; any two college kids could jump into the closet and take part, as you'll see in the video below. The idea is that it emulates what you see in a lot of slasher flicks, only without the graphic content, while also giving whoever plays Michael Myers a chance to interrupt and kill one of you.

Is It That Controversial?

When you look at the video and compare it to the rest of Halloween: The Game, a title we should remind you has players taking on the role of a serial killer going after people and murdering them in cold blood repeatedly, while cops show up to shoot said killer, it's pretty tame. It was also optional; you weren't required to do it to win the game. It was simply here to mimic the films and culture of the time. What's more, the perk you got didn't even do that much, so we're more inclined to believe the minigame was here to get you caught by Michael with a small bonus if you managed to succeed.

As for its removal, there's been no official statement, and the closest thing in the Steam patch notes is "Fixes to several challenges that were not tracking properly" for the update. So, from our point of view, it looks like it was simply removed because it didn't work as intended and was unrelated to the content. It should be noted that the game received an M (Mature) rating from the ESRB, so it's not like people don't know that a game based on a slasher film is meant for adult gamers. Our guess is that it will probably come back to the game when it's been retooled into something useful or updated to work as intended.

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