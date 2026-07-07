Posted in: Games, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: Compass International Pictures, Further Front, Gun Interactive, halloween, Halloween The Game

Halloween: The Game Unveils New Orange Grove Estates Map

Developer and publisher IllFonic, with co-publisher Gun Interactive, shared a brand-new map for Halloween: The Game, taking players to Orange Grove Estates as they try to evade Michael Myers.

Article Summary Halloween: The Game reveals Orange Grove Estates, a new 1970s-style suburban map built for tense Michael Myers hunts.

IllFonic and Gun Interactive detail an upscale Haddonfield neighborhood inspired by Lindsey Wallace’s Orange Grove address.

Orange Grove Estates features playgrounds, basketball courts, open yards, and multi-story homes with risky sightlines.

Halloween: The Game lets players evade The Shape as civilians or hunt as Michael Myers in 1v4 multiplayer and solo.

Developer and publisher IllFonic, along with co-publisher Gun Interactive, dropped new info and images for the next Halloween: The Game map, as they take players to Orange Grove Estates. While it's not a real location used in any of the Halloween films, it is named after the home of Lindsey Wallace from the series, which is located at 1537 Orange Grove Avenue. The area has been designed to look like your stereotypical 1970s suburban neighborhood, but just a little creepier at night for Michael Myers to get around. Enjoy the info and trailer here, as the game is still on track to release on October 6 for PC and consoles.

Start a Family With No Issues Or Horrors in Orange Grove Estates

Explore the neighborhood of Orange Grove Estates, the upscale location of the Wallace and Doyle residences. Carefully navigate playgrounds, basketball courts, and expansive lawns surrounding multi-story houses while remaining undetected as Haddonfield's Civilians, or as The Shape himself. Analyze potential paths and lines of sight and seek escape routes while alerting potential victims, or cut them off to lead them to their untimely deaths.

About Halloween: The Game

Relive the events of 1978's Halloween Night as either a civilian trying to protect Haddonfield's townsfolk from The Shape in 1v4 multiplayer…or take up the knife as Michael Myers himself, stalking victims one by one in either multiplayer or the single-player story mode. Today's map reveal shows off a new, haunting location: Orange Grove Estates, an upscale neighborhood in one of Haddonfield's affluent corners.

Multi-story houses surround a playground and basketball court, and expansive yards turn every fence and hedge into a fresh hiding (or hunting) ground. The map's open layout reshapes how players move between structures, opening up new opportunities for collaboration while widening the lines of sight that can give a hero (or The Shape) away. The larger, multi-story homes also introduce precarious upper-floor encounters that every player will need to account for.

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