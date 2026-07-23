Posted in: Games, Halo, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Halo Studios, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Xbox Game Studios

Halo: Campaign Evolved Drops New Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Check out the official launch trailer for Halo: Campaign Evolved as the game will be released on July 28 for PC and consoles.

Article Summary Halo: Campaign Evolved gets a new launch trailer ahead of its July 28 release on PC and consoles.

Halo: Campaign Evolved remakes Halo: Combat Evolved with upgraded visuals, audio, cutscenes, and controls.

Play solo, 2-player split-screen on console, or 4-player online co-op with crossplay and cross-progression.

New prequel missions, added weapons, drivable Wraiths, and Skulls boost Halo: Campaign Evolved replayability.

Halo Studios and Xbox Game Studios dropped a new trailer for Halo: Campaign Evolved ahead of the game's official release. This is basically one last sizzle reel to get you interested in getting the game, which is essentially a complete remaster of the original with new cut scenes, improved graphics, enhanced audio, and more. Enjoy the trailer, as the game launches on July 28 for PC and consoles.

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved's campaign. Experience the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, and refined controls, plus three brand-new prequel missions featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson. A broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying "Skulls" – optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways – add fresh tactics and endless replayability.

Play it Your Way: Solo, in 2-player split-screen co-op (console only), or up to 4-player online co-op with full crossplay and cross-progression support. Whether you're discovering Halo for the first time or returning to the ring after 25 years, Halo: Campaign Evolved delivers an adventure that feels both timeless and brand new.

Solo, in 2-player split-screen co-op (console only), or up to 4-player online co-op with full crossplay and cross-progression support. Whether you're discovering Halo for the first time or returning to the ring after 25 years, Halo: Campaign Evolved delivers an adventure that feels both timeless and brand new. Discover the Ringworld: After crash landing on a mysterious ringworld known as Halo, the Master Chief is tasked with helping the remaining humans survive against overwhelming Covenant forces. Alongside his AI companion Cortana, he uncovers Halo's dark secrets and fights to avert the annihilation of all life in the galaxy.

After crash landing on a mysterious ringworld known as Halo, the Master Chief is tasked with helping the remaining humans survive against overwhelming Covenant forces. Alongside his AI companion Cortana, he uncovers Halo's dark secrets and fights to avert the annihilation of all life in the galaxy. The Complete Campaign, Rebuilt: Battle through the original missions, newly rebuilt with enhanced level design, updated cinematics, and improved wayfinding, refined to keep the pace moving without losing the wonder, tension, or heroism of the original.

Cinematics and Audio Overhauled: Iconic vistas, alien architecture, and sci-fi wonders are reborn with all-new visuals, cinematics, and animations. The soundtrack has been remastered, the sound design updated for greater immersion, and new voice performances recorded with the primary cast.

Iconic vistas, alien architecture, and sci-fi wonders are reborn with all-new visuals, cinematics, and animations. The soundtrack has been remastered, the sound design updated for greater immersion, and new voice performances recorded with the primary cast. Combat and Weapons Expanded: Classic Halo combat feels instantly familiar yet sharper than ever. Sprint, aim, and engage with refined precision. For the first time in Halo: CE, you can wield 9 additional iconic weapons from across the series, including the Energy Sword, Battle Rifle, and Needle Rifle, giving you more ways to approach every fight.

Classic Halo combat feels instantly familiar yet sharper than ever. Sprint, aim, and engage with refined precision. For the first time in Halo: CE, you can wield 9 additional iconic weapons from across the series, including the Energy Sword, Battle Rifle, and Needle Rifle, giving you more ways to approach every fight. Three New Prequel Missions: Join the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson in a brand-new arc set before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved, featuring new environments, gameplay, characters, and enemies.

Join the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson in a brand-new arc set before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved, featuring new environments, gameplay, characters, and enemies. Play Solo or with Friends: Experience the full campaign in 2-player split-screen co-op (console only) or 4-player online co-op, complete with crossplay and shared progression across console and PC.

Experience the full campaign in 2-player split-screen co-op (console only) or 4-player online co-op, complete with crossplay and shared progression across console and PC. Drive, Hijack, Wreak Havoc: Whether you're racing across the map in a Warthog or flipping it over with friends, vehicles have always been at the heart of Halo's fun. Now they go even further: for the first time in Halo: CE, you can hijack enemy rides and pilot a fully drivable Wraith, creating unforgettable chaos.

Whether you're racing across the map in a Warthog or flipping it over with friends, vehicles have always been at the heart of Halo's fun. Now they go even further: for the first time in Halo: CE, you can hijack enemy rides and pilot a fully drivable Wraith, creating unforgettable chaos. Remix Your Campaign for Endless Replayability: Use the campaign remix feature to return to any mission and remix the experience with the most gameplay-modifying "Skulls" ever in a Halo campaign. These optional modifiers add challenge and variety with randomized weapons, enemies, and environments.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!