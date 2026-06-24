Posted in: Board Games, Games, Mantic, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Halo Studios, Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game Officially Announced

Take the enhanced Halo experience to your tabletop gaming nights as Halo: Campaign Evolved - The Board Game has been announced.

Article Summary Halo: Campaign Evolved - The Board Game is officially announced by Mantic Games and Halo Studios for Q4 2026.

The Halo: Campaign Evolved board game is built for 1-2 players ages 13+, bringing Master Chief's adventure to tabletop.

Gameplay draws from Halo: Flashpoint, with scenario-based battles against enemies and updated board game mechanics.

Mantic says Halo: Campaign Evolved expands its Halo tabletop line as Halo: Flashpoint continues gaining momentum.

Mantic Games and Halo Studios have revealed a new tabletop experience on the way as Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game has been officially announced. As you might suspect from the title, the company is going to take the remastered title, Halo: Campaign Evolved, soon to be released for Xbox, and is turning this into a 1-2 player game for ages 13+. By all accounts, the gameplay will be based on the Halo: Flashpoint TTRPG, where you use figures to play out campaign scenarios as Master Chief and other allies fighting against all sorts of enemies. But considering it's being treated as a board game, we're guessing they've changed up the mechanics a little. Details were scarce, as we have some of them below, with the game being aimed for a Q4 2026 launch.

Prepare For a New Kind Of Mission With Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game

"We're delighted to announce the tabletop version of Halo: Campaign Evolved," said Mantic Founder and CEO Ronnie Renton. "This action-packed board game sees players step into Master Chief's iconic adventure, and expands the Halo tabletop experiences we can offer fans alongside our best-selling miniatures game, Halo: Flashpoint."

About Halo: Flashpoint

Halo: Flashpoint is the officially licensed tactical miniatures game for two players. Easy to learn yet deeply rewarding to master, Halo: Flashpoint offers a clean ruleset with fast, dramatic action for both casual players and competitive gamers alike. Since launching in late 2024 the game quickly gained traction, multiple award nominations, and reached the #4 spot among miniatures games in North America by Spring 2025.

The Halo franchise is an award-winning collection of properties that has transcended video games and grown into a global entertainment phenomenon. Beginning with Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001, the critically acclaimed and record-shattering series has expanded into novels, television, comics, action figures, and apparel, building a fanbase of millions worldwide.

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