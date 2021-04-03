Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces A Weasley Predicament Part 1

Niantic has announced the full details for the next Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, titled "A Weasley Predicament Part 1." This event follows from the events of this week's New Mauraders Part 2 Brilliant Event which ended with the shocking revelation that the Unforgivable has targeted the Weasleys as a result of Harry Potter refusing to give in to their demands, leaving Ginny attacked but safe and Ron missing. Let's see if the announcement holds any clues for what is to come in this next major event.

The full details for the upcoming A Weasley Predicament Brilliant Event Part 1 come right from the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

The Brilliant Foundables featured during this event can be found in the following locations: Arthur Weasley – Wizarding Challenges Love Potion Stand – Tasks Peruvian Instant Darkness Powder Display – Brilliant Portkey Brilliant Puking Pastilles Display – Encounter Brilliant Proprietor George Weasley – Encounter The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed! Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings.

This Brilliant Event will run in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Monday, April 5th at 11 AM to the following Monday, April 12th at 11 AM. This is a return to normalcy for gameplay in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, as March 2021 saw Niantic release shorter Brilliant Events in order to squeeze into their schedule for the month, which was delayed due to a software update.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the breakdown of the event's tasks and rewards!