Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces An Imperfect Love Part 1

Love is in the air this February in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Well, the aroma of a love potion, at least. Niantic has announced the details of the first part of their An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event, which will see a new surge of the Calamity focused on Harry, Ron, and Hermoine's sixth year at Hogwarts. Fans of the books and movies will see elements of Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince brought into the narrative with these new Brilliant Foundables, which players will be tasked with returning before Muggles spot them and the secrets of the Wizarding World are exposed.

An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 1 will run in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 at 11 AM Pacific until the following Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 at 11 AM Pacific. Wizards and Witches of the SOS Task Force must seek out the following Brilliant Foundables:

Brilliant Lavender Brown, which can be earned through Wizarding Challenges

Brilliant Cormac McLaggen, which will be awarded to those who complete the Special Assignment tasks

Brilliant Crookshanks, which will be featured in Brilliant Portkeys

Brilliant Quidditch Fan Hermione, which will be a map Encounter

Brilliant Quidditch Keeper Ron, which will also be a map Encounter

Niantic also offered this friendly warning to those planning to play both parts of this upcoming Brilliant Event:

The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool tomorrow for a full report on the tasks and rewards of the Special Assignment featured in this upcoming Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event.